What Is Slugging: The New Korean Beauty Trend Taking Over Social Media; Is It Good For Oily Skin?

Beauty trends come and go, especially in a world dominated by social media; we are given trends after trends. One such recent trend that has taken Reddit and TikTok on hold is the K-beauty skincare routine called slugging.

Yeah, as you would think, this trend requires you to slug it up - with a ton of petroleum jelly -yep, that's all about it.

What Is Slugging?

Slugging is the process of coating your face with petroleum jelly as the final step of your nightly skincare routine. While the K-beauty community made the trend popular on social media, it's vital to note that many cultures have been doing this for decades. It is believed that this helps lock in the moisture from the other products you apply and prevent water loss from the skin. Its slimy, thick texture is similar to the mucus of a slug, which is how it got its name.

How to Add Slugging to Your Routine

Follow these steps for a full routine if you want to give it a try.

Step 1. Cleanse the skin: Washing your face is the first step in any skincare routine.

Step 2. Apply a serum: Hydration is the key to slugging. Apply a moisturizing serum containing hyaluronic acid.

Step 3. Apply moisturizer: Apply a moisturizer to add another layer of hydration.

Step 4. Add petroleum jelly layer: Put some petroleum jelly on your fingertips and apply a thin layer to your skin. The goal is to look slimy and shiny.

On nights when you intend to slug, consider not using a silk pillowcase since petroleum jelly can temporarily stain the fabric. Instead, use a pillowcase you won't mind getting stained.

Step 5. Wake up and wash your face: Remove the petroleum jelly with your face wash and a damp cloth in the morning to reveal beautiful, glowing skin.

It is best to complete these steps about 30 minutes before bedtime so that the products can penetrate the skin. As things can get messy overnight, put a towel over your pillowcase and wear a sleep cap or headband to keep your hair back. After applying it, you can also use cling or saran wrap to contain the petroleum.

Is Slugging Good For Skin?

According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), those with acne-prone skin should avoid using petroleum jelly on their faces to clog pores. You might also find it too greasy if you have oily or blemish-prone skin.

It may be beneficial for those with dry skin to keep their skin hydrated. According to AAD, a petroleum jelly is a great option for soothing dry lips and eyelids.

Does Slugging Work?

Slugging has one ultimate goal: to lock in hydration. Petroleum jelly sits on top of the skin to insulate it and prevent losing moisture.

It is especially beneficial during the cold, less humid winter months when your skin is prone to feeling dry and tight.

Is Slugging Bad For Acne?

The answer is yes and no-but probably not for the reasons you think. Petroleum jelly has a bad reputation for its greasy feel, so surely it's a recipe for clogged pores? Not necessarily. On its own, petroleum jelly won't clog pores because the molecules of the jelly are too large to fit into your pores, making it completely non-comedogenic. In other words, if you never break out and have bone-dry or damaged skin, don't let the fear of acne stop you from using petroleum jelly.

Slugging is risky if you're naturally oily or acne-prone. Petroleum jelly can occlude the skin pores, irritating the hair follicle and cause acne if you have acne-prone skin. The whole "let your skin breathe" thing is very true when it comes to zits.

How Often Should You Do Slugging?

It is completely dependent on your skin type and skin problems (if any) when it comes to frequency. If you have dry skin, you may benefit from slugging several times per week or even daily for a while. However, those with oily skin may want to do this less or only in the winter. You should try it first and see how your skin reacts before determining what frequency is best for you.

Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 11:08 [IST]