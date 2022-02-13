Valentine’s Day Special: Beauty Tips From Kourtney Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra And More! Skin Care oi-Nikita K

Valentine's Day is when you don't want to miss out on anything and want to look glowing and radiant throughout. It is that time of the year when your skin needs to do all the talking. This is the reason why here are some good beauty tips from famous celebrities around the globe. If you want to get that flawless skin like them then take any of these tips and prep yourself for Valentine's Day!

Kourtney Kardashian:

Since the winter is taking a moment to move, a lip scrub is one of the best things to do in order to avoid chapped lips. Plus, you don't want to apply lipstick on chapped lips and look miserable on Valentine's Day. Kourtney Kardashian loves to make herself a lip scrub for days when she wears dark lipstick. For making the scrub, she mixes equal parts of honey and coconut oil with raw organic sugar in a bowl. Mix all the three ingredients together and the scrub is ready. Apply it on your lips and you will have soft lips all day.

Priyanka Chopra:

Your lips are done, now let's move to body scrub that Priyanka Chopra swears by. The body scrub works as an exfoliator, hydrator, moisturizer and heals, that means you have everything in one go. For making the body scrub, in a bowl, mix one cup of gram flour, one spoon of plain yoghurt, a few drops of lemon, one-two spoon of milk, a pinch of sandalwood powder, a pinch of turmeric. It should be ready by now, apply it to your body and wait until it dries out. Take it out by rubbing or you can simply shower to take out the body scrub. It will leave your body smooth like butter.

Caroline Trentini:

We need some glowing face and for that the Brazilian model has some interesting DIY recipes. In a bowl, she mixes one spoon of avocado, a few drops of pure unsweetened acai, one-two strawberries and one spoon of honey. Apply it all over your face, wait and rinse it off.

Alexa Chung:

Nowadays, getting that brushed look is all that people need. For that brushed up eyebrow look, Alexa Chung uses a literal brush to brush it out. It makes the eyebrow look on fleek.

These are the best tips that you can do a day before Valentine's Day to look beautiful.

