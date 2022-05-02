8 Tomato Masks For Minor Skin Conditions Like Dryness, Dullness, Acne Etc. Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Tomato contains 16 per cent vitamin A, which when used the right way can help smoothen rough skin and helps reduce age spots - there is proof [1]!

Over 22 per cent of the vitamin C in tomatoes boosts collagen levels in the skin, which improves elasticity. It also contains over 5 per cent of vitamin B6, which repairs damaged skin cells and forms a protective layer to guard against free radicals.

On top of that, tomatoes contain a high ratio of potassium, magnesium, and iron that makes up the outer layer of the skin which hydrates the skin [2]. Considering all the benefits the red, ripe fruit offers, it would be pretty ignorant not to include it in your beauty routine. We have compiled a list of the top 8 tomato face masks that are best for specific skin conditions. Take a look.

1. Tomato Mask For Dry Skin Ingredients: Tomato and buttermilk. Buttermilk contains essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals that heal sunburnt skin, lighten skin tone and moisturise by penetrating deep into the skin's layers. When combined with tomato juice, this face mask can help you with dry skin, especially one that is prone to sun exposure [3]. Take two tablespoons of buttermilk and mix it with one tablespoon of tomato juice.

Whisk until the ingredients combine well.

Immerse a cotton ball into the solution, squeeze out the excess and apply it liberally all over your face.

After 20 minutes, rinse with cold water.

2. Tomato Mask For Pores Ingredients: Lemon, tomato and almond oil. You can also use orange juice in place of lemon juice. The citrus fruit combination of this face mask has astringent properties that tone the skin, shrink pores and lighten acne marks. Extract the pulp of one ripe tomato.



Mix it with one teaspoon of freshly squeezed orange/lemon juice.



Apply a thin coat liberally to your neck and face.



Let it sit for 30 minutes, and then rinse.



After removing this cleansing tomato face mask, massage your face with a few drops of almond oil for added nourishment. 3. Tomato Mask For Dullness Ingredients: Tomato, yoghurt and honey. In this mask, tomato contains natural UV protection properties, yoghurt has natural bleaching properties that work to lighten and nourish the skin, and honey is a natural moisturiser that gives the skin a radiant glow [4]. Blend a tomato into a smooth pulp.

Add in 1 teaspoon of yoghurt and one teaspoon of honey.

Beat until you get a smooth paste.

Apply a thin coat of the DIY tomato mask over your neck and face.

Let it rest for 20 minutes.

Rinse and pat dry.

4. Tomato Mask For Blackheads Ingredients: Tomato and sugar. Tomatoes have antibacterial properties that help exfoliate the skin, and sugar acts as an exfoliator [5]. Cut two slices of a ripe tomato.



Smear it with a generous amount of sugar.



Take the slices in both your hands and start scrubbing the skin in a circular motion; make sure to get the nasty blackheads in the corner of your nose.



Let the juice remain for 5 minutes.



Rinse with cold water and pat dry. Note: As sugar can cause skin tears, make sure you don't apply excessive force while scrubbing. 5. Tomato Mask For Excessive Oil Ingredients: Tomato and cucumber. According to Ayurveda, tomatoes are one of the most effective remedies for oily skin [6]. Antioxidants found in tomatoes help control sebum production. In addition, cucumbers contain over 95 per cent water, which hydrates skin, soothes inflammation, and reduces oil production. Cut tomato in half, remove the peel and blend it into a pulp.

Mix 1 tablespoon of fresh cucumber juice into the mixture.

Place the mask in the refrigerator for 15 minutes to chill.

As this mask is drippy, it can stain your clothes, so make sure you wear an old T-shirt. Finally, apply a thin coat to your neck and face.

Let it sit for 30 minutes.

Scrub it in a circular motion and rinse it with cold water.

6. Tomato Mask For Loose Skin Ingredients: Tomato and avocado. Together, avocados and tomatoes have antiseptic and moisturising properties, which shrink pores and boost collagen production, making the skin supple and improving elasticity [7]. Take one tablespoon of mashed avocado pulp and mix it with one tablespoon of tomato juice.



Mix until the ingredients combine well.



Apply a thin coat over your neck and face.



Let it sit for 30 minutes, rinse and pat dry.



Apply twice a week. 7. Tomato Mask For Wrinkles Ingredients: Tomato and olive oil. In addition to their antioxidant properties, olive oil and tomatoes can improve the skin's elasticity, resulting in supple, tight skin. Mix 1 tablespoon of tomato juice with ten drops of olive oil.

Massage the mixture all over your face and neck.

Let the homemade tomato face mask sit for 15 minutes, and then rinse with cold water.

8. Tomato Mask For Flaky Skin Ingredients: Tomato, Multani mitti and fresh mint leaves. Tomatoes increase collagen production, a protein that gives the skin its structure. When combined with the soothing property of mint and Multani mitti, this tomato face mask works wonders for people with flaky skin. By getting rid of the flakiness, your skin will have a clear texture and become soft and smooth. Pulp one tomato and mix it with Multani mitti.



Add one teaspoon of crushed fresh mint.



Let it sit for 25 minutes and wash off with cold water. Always do a patch test before trying out these DIY face masks. If you notice any burning sensation, itchiness or redness, wash the mask off and consult a dermatologist.