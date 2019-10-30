10 Things You Should Never Put On Your Face Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

With piles and piles of beauty products in the market, it becomes difficult to draw a line as to where one needs to stop. Skin disasters are real and most of us suffer from one skin issue or the other. And then starts the search to find the solution, the product that will work magic on your skin. And to that effect, DIY's are a major thing right now. But, hold on a second.

Have you considered the fact that maybe the products that you are putting on your skin is the real issue? Maybe what your skin needs is not more products but to cut down on the ones that are putting on your face. To be very honest, while the beauty and cosmetic industry have lots of good products to offer, it is not as well regulated as you would think. So, you need to be careful. With that in mind, today at Boldysky, we are here to share with you that shouldn't ever be put on the face. Check these out!

1. Soap

You should always wash your face with face wash. This is a statement you might have heard a billion times by now. And, no. It is not just to have a fancy skincare routine. There is a reason behind it. And that being the pH of your face. Your skin has a low pH of around 5.4-5.9 and that is necessary to maintain healthy skin. Soaps, however, have a pH around 9-10 and that is harsh for the skin[1] . Using soap on your face can alter the pH of your skin and cause skin irritation, allergies and dry skin. So, you should refrain from using soaps on your face.

2. Hair Spray

Hair is not your replacement for setting spray, peeps! It may sound like a great idea that saves you time and money, but it actually is not. While setting spray moistens your skin, refreshes it and help the make-up to stay on for long, hair spray does nothing of that sort. Hair spray contains alcohol and that means it strips the moisture of your face[2] . And this can lead to skin issues such as acne, dry skin and skin irritations.

3. Body Lotion

This is also a very common mistake that people do. Whether you are feeling lazy or you are in a hurry, slathering the body lotion on your face is not something that you should ever do. Body lotions are thicker in consistency, contain harsh chemicals and can clog your skin pores causing various skin issues. It is, therefore, never a good idea to put it on your face.[3]

4. Hot Water

A hot water bath is quite relaxing, isn't it! But while you enjoy your bath you might just be causing a great deal of harm to your skin. Using super hot water to wash and clean your face is never a good idea as it strips the moisture of your skin and that leads to your skin producing even more sebum and thus resulting in skin issues such as clogged pores and acne.

5. Nail Paint

With Halloween coming in, you might want to use nail paint to paint your face or create various looks. But, remember a nail paint is not face paint. Nail paint contains allergenic ingredients such as formaldehyde and acetate that can irritate your skin[4] . Also, to remove it from the face you would use a nail paint remover and that is another product that is not supposed to be used on your face as it contains very harsh chemicals.

6. Shampoo

Shampoos work on the principle of pulling the dirt out and cleansing. The surfactants present in the formula do that for you.[5] But, this is not a process the delicate skin on your face is ready to endure. A shampoo can make your skin dry, patchy and flaky. So, while you are lathering your hair with the shampoo don't take it to your face as well.

7. Hair Colour

Are you a fan of colouring your hair? Many a time, to match your eyebrows with your hair colour, you are tempted to use the hair dyes to colour your eyebrow hair. Don't do it. Hair dyes contain harmful ingredients that can damage and irritate your skin and cause skin issues such as contact dermatitis.[6]

8. Hydrogen Peroxide

You might have seen many DIYs over the net that include hydrogen peroxide. But, this is not a recommended product for your skin.[7] Hydrogen peroxide can damage the skin cells and halter the healing process of the skin. You should, therefore, never put this ingredient on your skin.

9. Deodorant

No one wants to smell bad but you can't run from sweating. To tackle the unwanted smell, many of us use deodorant on as many places as we can, including our face. But, a deodorant can clog skin pores causing various skin issues. Therefore, you should never apply deodorant on your face.

10. Toothpaste

Putting on some toothpaste over zits to calm them down is a piece of advice we get a lot and many people do that. While it seems like a good idea to fight acne, toothpaste contains harmful chemicals that can damage your skin in the long run and also trigger skin irritation in many cases. No matter how tempting it is, don't ever use toothpaste on your face.

