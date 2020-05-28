5 Amazing Benefits Of Sunflower Oil For Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Skincare using natural ingredients is a fascinating and extensive field, and one that we have limited knowledge about. As such, there are skincare elixirs hidden in plain sight that we remain unaware of. Sunflower seed oil or sunflower oil, therefore, demands your attention.

Widely used for cooking due to its many health benefits, Sunflower oil possesses many skin-enriching properties. A storehouse of essential vitamins and minerals, the topical application of sunflower oil has both therapeutic and cosmetic benefits. This easily absorbent oil can be used to revive and restore your skin to its full glory and wipe out almost all of your beauty complaints.

Highlighted in this article are the benefits of sunflower oil for skin that will urge you to include it in your beauty routine ASAP. Here we go.

1. Moisturises Your Skin The reason why sunflower oil is highly efficient in skin rejuvenation and is used in cosmetic formulations is because of its ability to fight dryness and keep the skin moisturised. Studies show that sunflower oil improves skin hydration and preserves the integrity of the outer layer of the skin[1]. Linoleic acid present in the sunflower oil has excellent emollient properties that keep your skin hydrated[2][3]. In addition to linoleic acid, it also contains vitamin E that seeps deep into the skin to moisturise and condition your skin from within. 2. Fights Acne Sunflower oil is a non-comedogenic natural ingredient that nourishes the skin without clogging the skin pores. So, you can use this oil without having to worry about acne. Vitamin E, one of the most powerful natural antioxidants, is found in abundance in sunflower oil. It helps to protect the skin from free radicals to keep the issue of acne at bay[4]. Sunflower oil also has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that keep the acne-causing bacteria at bay and thus reduces the chance of acne and breakouts[3]. Sunflower Oil Recipes For Skin Care Routine 3. Prevents Skin Ageing The antioxidant properties of sunflower oil also help to prevent the signs of skin ageing such as fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. Thanks to the presence of the immensely powerful vitamin E, the topical application of sunflower oil promotes collagen production to leave you with smooth, flawless and youthful skin[5]. 4. Provides Sun Protection Sunflower oil has natural sun protective properties. Vitamins A and C are capable of protection against the worst sun damage to keep your skin healthy and smooth[6][7]. The fatty acid, linoleic acid, present in sunflower oil reduces the hyperpigmentation caused by exposure to the harmful rays of the sun[8]. The Sunscreen Dilemma: Do People With Dark Skin Need Sunscreen? 5. Improves Overall Skin Appearance Sunflower oil is chock full of vitamins, minerals and fatty acids which are essential for maintaining skin health and appearance. Vitamins A, C, D and E and minerals such as copper, zinc and iron present in sunflower oil do a great job in improving skin elasticity and shielding your skin from the harmful rays of the sun[9][10]. Fatty acids such as linoleic acid and oleic acid add on a protective moisturising layer on the skin to keep it soft and smooth[11] [1]. How To Use Castor Oil To Get Rid Of Cellulite How To Use Sunflower Oil For Skin With all these benefits of sunflower oil for the skin, you must be pretty excited to use this elixir to get the skin of your dreams. The question is how exactly would to do that! We suggest you keep it simple and basic. Here is how. Take a small amount of sunflower oil on your palms. Rub the oil between your palms to warm it up. Now apply the oil to your skin and massage it into your skin until it is completely absorbed. To make it more effective, you can add a few drops of essential oils to the mix. Use tea tree oil for acne, lavender essential oil for inflammation and irritation and lemon essential oil for uneven skin. Apart from this, you can buy cosmetic products with sunflower oil as an ingredient. If you are going to use the oil for a relaxing body massage, we recommend getting the cold-pressed sunflower oil.