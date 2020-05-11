How To Use Castor Oil To Get Rid Of Cellulite Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Cellulite is a skin condition that causes the skin on our thighs, hips and waist to appear dimpled. Affecting eight out of ten women, cellulite is a condition that is more inconvenient and embarrassing than painful. Many of us have tried exercising as a tool to get rod of cellulite. The results of exercising on cellulite, however, are not satisfactory. Exercising alone will not help you.

There are various medical procedures that are used to treat cellulite, from laser treatment to surgery. The US FDA recommends a procedure called Endermologie for the treatment of cellulite [1]. But all these procedures are not a permanent solution to the issue. And these come with own set of side-effect. We suggest you take the natural route to treat cellulite. Talking about natural remedies, castor oil has been highly advocated by many in the treatment of cellulite. But how effective is it? Does it really work? Let's find out!

But before that, let us know a little about the causes behind the skin condition called cellulite.

What Causes Cellulite?

The skin condition cellulite is caused by the accumulation of fat cells just beneath the skin layer resulting in the dimpled appearance of your skin. The accumulated fat cells press against your connective tissue and gaining weight makes the condition worse. What causes the fat cells to gather? Well, it is caused by a slow lymphatic drainage system of the body[2]. Body's lymphatic system delivers oxygen and nutrients from the blood to the cells, and removes any toxins and waste from your cells. When the lymphatic system weakens, the flow becomes stagnant. As a result, the connective tissue covering the fat cells loses it elasticity and the fat cells under the skin to accumulate. When these cells are accumulated in excess amount, they press against the surface of your skin tampering its appearance.

Also known as orange peel syndrome, cellulite is most common in women post puberty[3].

Why Use Castor Oil To Get Rid Of Cellulite?

Castor oil has been used in for its medicinal properties since ancient times. You will find various mentions of castor oil in improving skin and hair health. Rich in various fatty acids, castor oil contains ricinoleic acid that gives it the ability to penetrate deep into the skin and nourish your skin and body [4].

Impaired lymphatic drainage system causes cellulite development in the body. Castor oil's ability to penetrate deep into your skin provides makes it potent to improve the blood circulation and flow of lymph nodes, and ensure that the lymphatic drainage system functions without a glitch. By doing this, castor oil also helps to eliminate any waste and toxins from your system. By boosting the lymphatic drainage system and stimulating a smooth flow, castor oil helps you get rid of the cellulite. This is, however, a process that requires patience. The effects of castor oil treatment on cellulite will take time to be visible. Over time you will see the condition improving.

How To Use Castor Oil To Get Rid Of Cellulite

A refreshing castor oil massage is highly beneficial for reducing cellulite. All you need is castor oil and few minutes. Here is how you can use castor oil to get rid of cellulite.

Take some castor oil in a bowl.

You can either warm up the oil or rub it between your palms to warm it up before application.

Apply the oil on the affected areas- thighs, hips or waist.

Next, using your thumb and index finger slightly press and pinch the affected area.

Roll the skin gently under your hands to give it a massage.

Repeat the process until you have covered the entire area.

Massaging your skin for about minutes is enough stimulation for your skin.

Massage your skin 2-3 times in a week for best results.

You can also mix castor oil with a few drops of lavender essential oil and lemon oil to make the treatment even more effective and nourishing for your skin.

Foods That Cause Cellulite

To Make Castor Oil Treatment More Effective...

While castor oil massage is a great way to treat the issue of cellulite, you need to take care of a few things to make this treatment more effective and see faster results.

Exercise regularly

Exercising has shown significant results in reducing cellulite. While these improvements and not permanent, exercising regularly will help improving the results of the castor oil massage. An active lifestyle goes a great way in improving the appearance of your skin. Take baby steps towards it. For instance, the next time we visit the grocery store, go by walk rather than using your vehicles. For every two hours that sit, take 10 minutes break and move your body. These simple changes have huge impact in your overall health. Try these.

Eat healthily

Your diet has a great role to play in how you feel and look. Remember, weight gain makes cellulite work. And a healthy diet has a greater impact than exercise to keep your weight in check. The instant food has spoiled our eating habits. So, be careful about what you eat. Choose vegetables, fruits and fibre-rich foods.

Improve The Fluid Intake

The accumulation of waste in the body contributes in increasing cellulite.Drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day ensures that the waste produced in your system is flushed out. So, keep a track of your fluids. Eat plenty of water and fresh juices to keep cellulite at bay.

Quit smoking

If you think your smoking does not affect your cellulite, think again. Smoking not only destroys the appearance of your skin, but it also hampers the blood flow in your body and reduces the collagen production in your skin. This makes the connective tissue vulnerable and the issue of cellulite more prominent. So, if you are regular smoker suffering from cellulite, you need to quit smoking immediately.

And now you know why and how castor oil helps to get rid of cellulite. Remember, all good things take time and so will the castor oil treatment. Some lifestyle changes and a regular castor oil massage, and you will leave the condition called cellulite behind you.