    Summer Skincare Mistakes To Avoid If You Have Oily Skin

    By

    Summer season is officially here. And with it comes the summer skin issues. The hot and humid air coupled with the scorching sun makes it challenging for your skin, especially if you have oily skin. The sebaceous gland, responsible for producing the natural oil, is overactive during the summers leaving your face oily and extremely greasy. With all these changes happening in your skin, it is not worth it to stick to your regular skincare routine.

    Believe it or not, what we do to our skin causes more harm than what we didn't to it. Certain skincare habits when not changed can prove to be fatal for your skin. Here are the summer skincare mistakes that are making your oily skin worse during this hot weather.

    Cleansing Too Much

    We get it. It is summer season and with your oily skin, you feel the need to cleanse your skin again and again. If you find yourself taking too many trips to the washroom to cleanse your face, put a hold on yourself. Frequent cleansing strips the natural oils of your face and makes it even drier. And that leads to your sebaceous glands producing even more oil. Thus, you end up making the situation worse. If you find yourself greasy through the day, instead of cleansing your face, use a blotting paper to wipe your face clean.

    Overlooking Exfoliation

    Most of us tend to a problem when it is staring on our face aka the white patches of dry skin that see during winters puts us on auto mode to exfoliate. But because that does not happen during summers, we often skip exfoliation. We would like to point out here that the sweat and pollution during the summer season clog your pores easily. To keep your pores clean and your skin healthy, it is best that you exfoliate the skin at least once a week.

    Not Moisturising Enough

    Those with oily skin run from a moisturiser during the summers. You are not doing your skin a favour. The sweat does not hydrate your skin. Oily skin does need moisturisation. The difference is in the moisturiser you use. For summers, you don't need heavy-duty moisturiser. Get a light water-based moisturiser for summers and make your skin happy.

    The Wrong Sunscreen

    Sun protection is the basic need for healthy skin. And it becomes even more important during the summers. Your oily skin with overactive sebaceous glands is even more prone to sun damage. As such, you need to level up the sun protection. Using a sunscreen with less SPF won't work against the scorching sun. Get a sunscreen with an SPF of 50 and keep reapplying it every 2-3 hours.

    Touching Your Face Constantly

    A simple mistake that we do unintentionally but one that can cost our skin a lot. While we are thinking or frustrated, just out of habit, we touch our face. You really need to stop doing that. Constantly touching the face irritates the skin and cause your skin to produce more sebum. Acne and breakouts can result from this innocent habit of yours. This is definitely what we don't want happening. So, keep your hands to your sides.

    Being Obsessed With Mattifying Products

    In our minds, mattifying products are the solution to the problem of oily skin. It creates a layer on your skin that prevents the production of oil and your problem solved. It does sound too good to be true. And unfortunately, it is. Mattifying creams, powders and mists are known to clog your skin pores. That means you are exposing your skin to even more damage. Stop your obsession with mattifying products. They do more damage than good. Use a natural toner instead.

    Layering On A Lot Of Products

    The more you try to fix your skin, the worse it becomes. We get that you are trying to help your skin and make it less oily. But using all kinds of products on your skin is not the answer to this problem, especially during summer season. Keep your skincare and make-up on the lighter side. Let your skin breathe and repair itself.

    We hope you took these pointers seriously. Oily skin is not easy to deal with and summers freak it out even more. Correct these skincare mistakes this summer season and forget about the anxiety of oily skin. Happy summers, fellas!

