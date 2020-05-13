Summer Skincare Mistakes To Avoid If You Have Oily Skin

Cleansing Too Much We get it. It is summer season and with your oily skin, you feel the need to cleanse your skin again and again. If you find yourself taking too many trips to the washroom to cleanse your face, put a hold on yourself. Frequent cleansing strips the natural oils of your face and makes it even drier. And that leads to your sebaceous glands producing even more oil. Thus, you end up making the situation worse. If you find yourself greasy through the day, instead of cleansing your face, use a blotting paper to wipe your face clean.

Overlooking Exfoliation Most of us tend to a problem when it is staring on our face aka the white patches of dry skin that see during winters puts us on auto mode to exfoliate. But because that does not happen during summers, we often skip exfoliation. We would like to point out here that the sweat and pollution during the summer season clog your pores easily. To keep your pores clean and your skin healthy, it is best that you exfoliate the skin at least once a week. This Is How You Can Build A Perfect Summer Skincare Routine

Not Moisturising Enough Those with oily skin run from a moisturiser during the summers. You are not doing your skin a favour. The sweat does not hydrate your skin. Oily skin does need moisturisation. The difference is in the moisturiser you use. For summers, you don't need heavy-duty moisturiser. Get a light water-based moisturiser for summers and make your skin happy.

The Wrong Sunscreen Sun protection is the basic need for healthy skin. And it becomes even more important during the summers. Your oily skin with overactive sebaceous glands is even more prone to sun damage. As such, you need to level up the sun protection. Using a sunscreen with less SPF won't work against the scorching sun. Get a sunscreen with an SPF of 50 and keep reapplying it every 2-3 hours.

Touching Your Face Constantly A simple mistake that we do unintentionally but one that can cost our skin a lot. While we are thinking or frustrated, just out of habit, we touch our face. You really need to stop doing that. Constantly touching the face irritates the skin and cause your skin to produce more sebum. Acne and breakouts can result from this innocent habit of yours. This is definitely what we don't want happening. So, keep your hands to your sides.

Being Obsessed With Mattifying Products In our minds, mattifying products are the solution to the problem of oily skin. It creates a layer on your skin that prevents the production of oil and your problem solved. It does sound too good to be true. And unfortunately, it is. Mattifying creams, powders and mists are known to clog your skin pores. That means you are exposing your skin to even more damage. Stop your obsession with mattifying products. They do more damage than good. Use a natural toner instead. Skincare Routine Step 3: Toner - What Is It And What Does It Do