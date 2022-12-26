Skincare Tips For Men With Dry Skin Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Having dry skin is unsightly, itchy, and irritating. It can also be extremely uncomfortable.

The truth be told, most men only think about skin care when there is a problem, and often that problem is dry skin.

What are the causes of men's dry skin? I believe this is due to the fact that most men forget to moisturise - at least the men in my life until I throw my moisturiser bottle at them. And honestly, the ads does not help either. There are few skin care products targeted at men on the market, whereas there are many that are targeted at women - that's a story for another day.

So, we are here to hep you out - and no, before you throw your hands in the air - give us a chance- let me convince you guys!

Skincare Tips For Men With Dry Skin

Here are some simple and effective tips for men with dry skin:

1. Moisturise - every single day

First things first. Moisturiser replenishes moisture in the outer layer of skin, preventing water from evaporating. The best time to apply a men's dry skin moisturiser is right after showering. Using a moisturiser at this time traps the most moisture in your skin, ensuring it remains hydrated and healthy.

2. Be sure to stay hydrated

Considering the fact that 70 per cent of the human body is composed of water, it is no surprise that drinking water is the answer to so many of our body's problems. The main cause of dry and flaky skin is water loss from the skin. Drinking 8 cups of water per day ensures that your body has sufficient liquid to replenish the moisture lost through evaporation.

3. Weekly exfoliation

The best way to remove flaky skin from your body is to exfoliate it. This allows your skin to absorb nutrients, increasing blood circulation, giving your face a radiant, healthy glow.

Choose an exfoliator that uses natural ingredients such as finely crushed walnut shells and bamboo powder to gently remove rough skin and dead skin cells, rather than microbeads (which are bad for your skin and the environment).

4. Shower the right way

If possible, avoid using very hot water when showering. Instead, use warm water and limit the duration of the shower. Warm water is less likely to strip the natural oils from the skin.

5. Cover up

In cold and windy weather, you should wear appropriate clothing to stay warm in addition to protecting your skin. If the weather is particularly frosty, wear a scarf and hat to prevent the cold breeze from slamming against your skin. Similarly, it is important to protect your skin from extreme heat in extreme conditions.

6. Get rid of the soap!

Honestly, you should toss that soap away. It's doing more harm than good to your skin, it's making you look flaky and ashy, so throw it away.

7. Avoid fragrance washes

It is likely that the body wash you are using contains additives that can irritate a person's skin, especially if they have dry or cracked skin. You should use a gentle body wash with minimal added irritants. Don't rely on your soap to make you smell good; instead, use cologne.

If you are someone with dry skin, the above tips will definitely help you out!

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2022, 22:00 [IST]