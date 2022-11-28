Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Miracle Solution For Glowing Skin: 2 Ways To Use It! Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness and skincare enthusiast - her Instagram feed is proof.

In addition to a 10-step skincare regimen, the charmer swears by one Indian ingredient - sandalwood - which has long been considered one of the finest ingredients for skin care and body care.

There has been a long tradition of using sandalwood oil in Indian skin care for centuries because of its soft, woody aroma, which makes it ideal for soaps and body scrubs.

Sandalwood is rich in antioxidants which help maintain the buoyancy and structure of the skin cells. Additionally, sandalwood reduces dryness and replenishes moisture in the skin, increasing elasticity [1].

Because sandalwood contains significant antioxidant properties, it has the ability to fight free radical formation - so it is an all-rounder - much like Sam!

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's miracle solution for glowing skin.

Two Ways To Add Sandalwood In Your Skincare Routine

1. Sandalwood and orange peel powder for oily skin

Orange peel face packs can be used as face cleansers and leave the skin looking refreshed. Orange peel works as a skin lightening agent and can do wonders for marks on the face and pigmentation. As a result of its astringent properties, orange peel is beneficial for people with oily skin [2].

Ingredients: sandalwood powder, orange peel powder and rose water.

Directions

Step 1: Mix 1 teaspoon sandalwood powder, 1 teaspoon orange peel powder and rose water.

Step 2: Make a paste by combining the three ingredients well.

Step 3: Apply it to your face.

Step 4: Let it sit on your face for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off with cool water.

2. Sandalwood and curd for dry skin

The presence of lactic acid in the curd helps the skin shed dead cells and helps form new, healthy skin cells. This product can also be used as a natural moisturiser to promote natural skin glow. Curd is a natural anti-ageing agent and anti-pigmentation agent. It works wonders for dry skin when mixed with sandalwood.

Ingredients: curd and sandalwood powder.

Directions

Step 1: Make a paste by combining 2-3 teaspoons of fresh curd with one teaspoon of sandalwood powder.

Step 2: Put this paste on your face and let it dry.

Step 3: Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water.

Note: Always do a patch test on your skin before trying these face packs to avoid the risk of allergies/irritation.

