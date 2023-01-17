Just In
12 Reasons For Your Dry Skin Despite Using Moisturiser Regularly
Moisturiser should be your dry skin's bff. But how much ever you lather your skin with moisturiser, the dry, flaky skin doesn't seem to leave you - and you may be wondering the reason behind that. I mean, what are the reasons for your dry skin despite using moisturiser regularly, right?
Well, we are here to help you get some clarity on that matter.
Let's check out the reasons why your skin refuses to be hydrated, moisturised and unbothered!
Reasons For Your Dry Skin Despite Using Moisturiser Regularly
Even if you lubricate your body daily, but your extra layers of body cream do not seem to be satisfying your dry skin, you may need to investigate other causes.
1. Retinol and acne treatments
On-the-spot products often contain salicylic acid because it unclogs pores and reduces inflammation, which contributes to pigmentation. Its only downside is that it can dry out, which can cause flaking and irritation, so it is important not to overuse it. Retinol can also cause flaky red skin.
2. Too much hot water
If you're having a bath, add a few drops of oil to the water, or lower the temperature. If you're having a shower, keep it short (10 minutes). Use body soap only on the essential areas (such as the underarms and groin) and moisturise right afterwards.
3. Your room is too dry
A fan during ultra balmy temperatures can dry out your skin. Experts recommend placing bowls of water near radiators and windows. Or you can invest in a humidifier - this will release moisture and help your skin - especially in the bedroom.
4. You don't eat fruit
Adding more fresh fruits and vegetables will help keep our skin looking plump, hydrated, and healthy. Vitamin C is crucial to collagen production.
5. Use a light moisturiser
Dry skin causes many of us to slather on the heaviest moisturiser we can find, but this does more harm than good. Greasy moisturisers can weaken the skin barrier function and alter the skin's natural ability to hydrate itself.
6. Misapplying hyaluronic acid serum
There is one thing about hyaluronic acid: if there is no moisture in the air, it won't work. Hyaluronic acid can actually dry out your skin if you apply it to dry skin in a room with high heat and low humidity. If the air isn't humid, hyaluronic acid will draw moisture from wherever it can find it, including the deeper layers of your skin.
7. Too little exfoliation
There's a delicate line between exfoliating too much and buffing enough in winter. The skin becomes very dry in the colder months, which leads to an accumulation of dead cells. They prevent hydrating serums and moisturisers from working.
8. You're dehydrated
It is recommended that we consume at least two to three liters of water per day in order to stay hydrated. This should be water, not tea, coffee, juice, or alcohol, which actually dehydrates the body, so we may need to drink more water.
9. Don't skip SPF
You may not be aware that UV rays are also incredibly dehydrating, sapping moisture from already dry skin. For this reason, make your last layer of skincare a cream-based sunscreen with ingredients such as shea butter, glycerine and hyaluronic acid to replenish moisture.
10. Not enough sleep
The lack of sleep causes your pH levels to drop and your skin becomes incapable of producing the moisture it needs. It's imperative to get your eight hours a night to ensure a healthy lifestyle.
11. Overwashing without moisturising
With the pandemic, we've all naturally become accustomed to washing our hands and bodies more frequently, with many of us opting for harsher antibacterial products and hand sanitisers with high alcohol levels.
12. Fragranced products
Skin can be irritated by fragrance, causing cracked, sore patches to appear. Allergenic contact dermatitis is often caused by synthetic fragrances, but essential oils can also trigger the reaction by imparting scent through a volatile reaction.
On A Final Note...
Dry skin can also be caused by psoriasis and eczema. Diabetes and lupus, seemingly unrelated conditions, can also affect blood circulation to the hands, limbs and other body extremities, resulting in dry, cracked, irritated skin. In these cases, consult a dermatologist.
