Just In
- 4 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 30 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 9 hrs ago Makai Capsicum Gravy With A Twist Recipe
- 10 hrs ago Delectable Chutney Raita (For Vegetable Pulav) Recipe
- 11 hrs ago This Unique Temple In Irinjalakuda Is Dedicated To Bharata, Lord Krishna's Brother
Don't Miss
- Movies ‘Howl-Arious Rumours', See What Kriti Sanon Has To say About Her Alleged Relationship With Prabhas
- Finance Equities Market Commanding, 86 Pc Premium Over EMs, But Rally To Continue In 2023: UBS
- News Musk’s Twitter no longer bans COVID misinformation policy: What else did he say?
- Sports FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar admits death of 400-500 migrant workers ahead of World Cup
- Travel Most Popular Winter Sports In India You Can Try
- Education MHT CET 5 Year Counselling 2022 Merit List OUT At cetcell.mahacet.org, Get Details Here
- Technology Xiaomi 13 Claimed To Offer More Battery Life Than iPhone 14 Pro Max: What About The Performance?
- Automobiles 15 Year Old Vehicles To Be Scrapped – Gadkari Sends Directive To All State Governments
Rakul Preet Singh’s Go-To Natural Skincare Ingredient And Ways To Use It!
Her subtle yet stylish looks and charm have made Rakul Preet Singh a face to watch ever since she made her debut in the Kannada film Gilli.
Although the actor endorses a variety of makeup and skincare brands, the secret to his alluring beauty is neither too complicated to decipher nor too costly.
And she is an advocate of DIY skincare and wellness remedies as well.
Today, we are taking a page out of Rakul Preet's skincare book to find out her favourite skincare ingredient and how we can add it to our skincare routine. Take a look.
Rakul Preet Singh's Go-To Natural Skincare Ingredient
Rakul Preet swears by bananas for supple, naturally glowing skin.
As one of the most inexpensive, healthy, convenient, and delicious fruits you can purchase, bananas are a great choice for those who are seeking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
The potassium in bananas, as well as vitamins C and B6, are beneficial to both hair and skin and are also good for topical application. Banana pulp is easily peelable, eatable, and mashed and can be applied as both a face and hair pack. The potassium in banana pulp nourishes dry skin and hair [1].
Bananas contain potassium and moisture to repair dry, damaged skin. The vitamins in bananas can also restore moisture. Bananas are also good for acne-prone skin.
DIY Banana Face Pack For Your Skin
1. Banana Face Pack For Dry Skin
Ingredients: Honey, coconut oil, banana
In addition to being rich in potassium, vitamins A and E, bananas are also a good source of hydration for dry skin. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that protects against free radicals, and vitamin A moisturizes and evens out the skin tone. Honey helps the banana retain moisture for a long period of time.
Directions:
Step 1: Mix honey and coconut oil with mashed ripe bananas.
Step 2: After applying the mixture to the skin, allow it to sit for 15 minutes.
Step 3: Afterwards, rinse it with warm water.
2. Banana Face Pack For Pigmentation
Ingredients: Banana, turmeric, yoghurt
Using bananas, turmeric, and yoghurt together can reduce pigmentation and dark spots. Bananas remove oil, grime, and deep-set dirt, while turmeric and yoghurt have antibacterial properties that control bacteria growth.
Directions:
Step 1: Make a paste of one banana, one teaspoon of turmeric, and 1/3 cup of yoghurt.
Step 2: Apply the paste to your face and wait for 15 minutes.
Step 3: Wash, your face with normal water.
Always do a patch test before you apply products - natural or chemical - onto your skin for the first time.
- bollywood wardrobeGQ Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, And Others Ooze Glamour, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeRakul Preet Singh’s Printed Lehenga Look Is Ideal Inspiration For Boho Chic Fashion
- bollywood wardrobeEkta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash: Ananya Panday, Kangana Ranaut, And Others Attend The Party In Traditional Style
- bollywood wardrobeRajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Suhana Khan, And Others Raise Glam Quotient At Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali Bash
- bollywood wardrobeDiwali 2021: Genelia Deshmukh, Kajal Aggarwal, And Rakul Preet Singh Inspire Us With Their Festive Suits
- bollywood wardrobeFrom Kriti Sanon To Kajol, The Best Dressed Actresses From The Last Week
- bollywood wardrobeGauahar Khan And Rakul Preet Singh Wow Us With Their Pastel-Hued Chikankari Kurta Sets
- make up tipsLike Madhuri Dixit And Rakul Preet Singh, Amp Up Your Summer Makeup Game With Pretty Pastel Tone Eye Shadows
- bollywood wardrobeSardar Ka Grandson Promotions: Rakul Preet Singh Makes A Strong Case For Crop Tops With Trains
- bollywood wardrobeRakul Preet Singh, Sonia Rathee And Amyra Dastur Exude Fresh Vibes In White Outfits! Who Looks The Best?
- bollywood wardrobeSardar Ka Grandson Promotions: Rakul Preet Singh’s Modern Retro Look Is Too Good; Summery And Fresh!
- bollywood wardrobeFilm Promotions: Rakul Preet Singh And Huma Qureshi Dazzle In Pretty Red Dresses, Who Looked More Stunning?