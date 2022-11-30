Rakul Preet Singh’s Go-To Natural Skincare Ingredient And Ways To Use It! Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Her subtle yet stylish looks and charm have made Rakul Preet Singh a face to watch ever since she made her debut in the Kannada film Gilli.

Although the actor endorses a variety of makeup and skincare brands, the secret to his alluring beauty is neither too complicated to decipher nor too costly.

And she is an advocate of DIY skincare and wellness remedies as well.

Today, we are taking a page out of Rakul Preet's skincare book to find out her favourite skincare ingredient and how we can add it to our skincare routine. Take a look.

Rakul Preet Singh's Go-To Natural Skincare Ingredient

Rakul Preet swears by bananas for supple, naturally glowing skin.

As one of the most inexpensive, healthy, convenient, and delicious fruits you can purchase, bananas are a great choice for those who are seeking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The potassium in bananas, as well as vitamins C and B6, are beneficial to both hair and skin and are also good for topical application. Banana pulp is easily peelable, eatable, and mashed and can be applied as both a face and hair pack. The potassium in banana pulp nourishes dry skin and hair [1].

Bananas contain potassium and moisture to repair dry, damaged skin. The vitamins in bananas can also restore moisture. Bananas are also good for acne-prone skin.

DIY Banana Face Pack For Your Skin

1. Banana Face Pack For Dry Skin

Ingredients: Honey, coconut oil, banana

In addition to being rich in potassium, vitamins A and E, bananas are also a good source of hydration for dry skin. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that protects against free radicals, and vitamin A moisturizes and evens out the skin tone. Honey helps the banana retain moisture for a long period of time.

Directions:

Step 1: Mix honey and coconut oil with mashed ripe bananas.

Step 2: After applying the mixture to the skin, allow it to sit for 15 minutes.

Step 3: Afterwards, rinse it with warm water.

2. Banana Face Pack For Pigmentation

Ingredients: Banana, turmeric, yoghurt

Using bananas, turmeric, and yoghurt together can reduce pigmentation and dark spots. Bananas remove oil, grime, and deep-set dirt, while turmeric and yoghurt have antibacterial properties that control bacteria growth.

Directions:

Step 1: Make a paste of one banana, one teaspoon of turmeric, and 1/3 cup of yoghurt.

Step 2: Apply the paste to your face and wait for 15 minutes.

Step 3: Wash, your face with normal water.

Always do a patch test before you apply products - natural or chemical - onto your skin for the first time.

