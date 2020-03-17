Beware All The Brides-To-Be! Avoid These Pre-Wedding Skincare Mistakes

1. Tweaking Your Skincare Routine Changing your skincare routine weeks or even months before the wedding day is never a good idea. We understand you tweak your routine to get better results. But changing your tried and tested routine by adding or skipping a few steps is a bigger risk than you want to take. So, stick to your regular skincare routine that you know works for you and won't break you out.

2. Trying New Skincare Products The market is flooded with skincare products. From drug store to luxury, every day there are skincare products being launched. You might be tempted to try a high end or a new promising drug store product for better benefits and glowing skin. What you don't consider is how your skin might react to the new skincare product. Your skin might react badly to the product. What you also need to know is that no product can give you results in such a short span of time.

3. Taking Chemical Skincare Treatments In our quest to get the bridal flow, we often sign up for chemical treatments under the influence of our friends or the parlour lady. Chemical peeling being the most common treatment. We suggest you refrain from such treatments such close to your wedding day. You never know how your skin might react to the treatment and things can very well take a turn for the worst.

4. Using Highly Fragranced Products Most of our skincare and haircare products smell amazing. In fact, we are attracted to products that smell good and prefer to but them. Your skin, unfortunately, does not seem to like them. The fragrance is an ingredient that can easily irritate the skin and you don't want to take that chance, do you? So, stay away from any products with a strong fragrance.

5. Popping Up Those Zits Stress is a major reason for acne and pimples. The stressful months leading up to the wedding day can make you breakout. Acne and pimples are the stuff of nightmare for all the brides-to-be. They all want to be as far away from it as possible. But, sometimes it is inevitable. Now that you have that pimple, resist the temptation to pop that zit. It will not only make the matters worse but also leave behind a nasty mark that is not easy to get rid of. Allow the pimple to heal on its own and try to keep calm.

6. Ditching Sunscreen You might find basking under the sun relaxing, your skin does not. The harmful rays of the sun are the reason behind many of our skin woes. From acne to pigmentation, sun rays can cause a great deal of skin damage. It is not a bright idea to ditch the sunscreen, especially when you are trying to keep your skin flawless. Put on sunscreen before stepping out. And your sunscreen should have an SPF of at least 30.

7. Over Scrubbing Exfoliating is a great skincare practice. It removes the dead skin cells, dirt, and impurities from the skin and unclogs the skin pores to give us smooth and clear skin. But, overdoing it can be harmful to the skin. If you want to scrub your skin clean, do it twice a week. Not more than that. Exfoliating the skin every day or every alternate day can make it dry and cause breakouts.