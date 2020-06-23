11 Amazing Natural Remedies For Sunburn Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

It is so relaxing to rest under the sun, soaking it in, listening to the soothing sound of beach waves and reading your favourite book or listening to music. It is what comes afterwards that is the stuff of nightmares. Overexposure to the sun and improper sun protection leads to sunburns so bad that you will regret ever basking in the glory of the sun.

If you take sunburns lightly, you have no idea the havoc the harmful rays of the sun can wreak on your body. The pain, itchiness, irritation and discomfort are too much to bear. Even with loads of sunscreen, it sometimes becomes inevitable to escape from sunburns. Fortunately, sunburns can be dealt with natural ingredients present in your kitchen. So, today, we are here with 10 amazing natural remedies for sunburns that will provide you with instant relief. Check these out!

1. Aloe Vera Gel Aloe vera gel is a lifesaver if you have sunburns. Replete with strong anti-inflammatory, moisturising and wound healing properties, studies have shown that aloe vera gel helps immensely to treat sunburns.[1] What you need Aloe vera gel, as needed How to apply Apply the aloe vera gel on the sunburnt skin.

Leave it at that.

Alternatively, you can wipe your skin after the aloe vera gel is dry. 2. Cold Compress Cold compress has been one of the most popular remedies and one that pops up in your mind first for a reason. Cold compress provides immediate relief to the pain and discomfort of the sunburn by absorbing the heat. Be warned though. If you apply ice directly to your sunburnt skin, you might end up making the situation worse and giving yourself a cold burn or frostbite on top of sunburn. Always wrap the ice in a towel or plastic bag before applying it to the sunburnt area. What you need An ice pack

A soft towel How to apply Wrap the ice pack in the soft towel.

Gently apply it to the sunburnt area.

Hold for a few seconds and move to the next area.

Repeat this for 5-10 minutes. 3. Green Tea Green tea contains antioxidants that help to soothe the skin and balance the pH of the skin. More importantly, the polyphenols and tannic acid present in it pulls the heat out from the sunburnt skin and provides immense relief from the pain and itchiness. [2] What you need A cup of water

Black tea leaves How to apply Brew a cup of fresh tea.

Allow it to cool down to room temperature.

Dip a clean cloth into the tea.

Apply it to the sunburnt skin.

Milk contains antioxidants like vitamin A and D that boost skin healing. Being rich in lactic acid, milk gently exfoliates the skin to provide relief from the discomfort. Additionally, milk creates a protein film over your sunburnt skin that blows off the heat and reduces the pain. [3][4] What you need Cool milk.

Soft washcloth How to apply Dip the washcloth in the cool milk.

Apply the soaked on the sunburnt skin.

Hold it for 3-5 minutes.

Repeat the process 3-4 times every day. 5. Yogurt The lactic acid present in yogurt exfoliates the skin to remove the irritated skin gently while the proteins in it help to soothe the skin and give relief from the pain and redness in the skin.[4] What you need Yogurt, as needed How to apply Keep the yogurt in the refrigerator for a couple of hours.

Apply the cold yogurt to the sunburnt skin.

Leave it on for 30-45 minutes.

Wipe it off gently later. 6. Cucumber With its high water content, soothing and analgesic(pain-relieving) properties, cucumber has been proven to be an effective remedy against sunburn's pain. [5] What you need 1 cucumber How to apply Refrigerate the cucumber for a couple of hours.

Take it out later and blend it into a thick paste.

Apply this paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 25-30 minutes before rinsing it off. 7. Honey Honey is a natural emollient that has strong antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties that will provide you relief from the burning pain of sunburn in an instant. [6] What you need Honey, as needed How to apply Apply the honey on the sunburnt area and rub it on your skin gently.

Leave it on for another 20-25 minutes.

Wipe the honey from your skin and rinse the area gently. 8. Witch Hazel A soothing liquid extract, witch hazel contains tannins that specialise in reducing swelling and inflammation of the skin. Witch hazel is also a widely known ingredient for healing the skin and thus will provide you with immediate relief from sunburn. [7] What you need Witch hazel, as needed

Cotton ball How to apply Take some witch hazel on the cotton ball.

Apply it to your skin gently.

Leave it on for about half an hour before rinsing it off. 9. Oatmeal Oatmeal has shown to improve skin barrier and promote skin repairing process. The anti-inflammatory properties of oatmeal ensure relief from the itching, irritation and pain of the sunburn. [8] What you need 1 cup finely ground oatmeal powder

A basin of water How to apply Add the oatmeal powder in the water and mix well.

Soak in the oatmeal bath for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off and pat your skin dry gently. 10. Lavender Essential Oil Lavender essential oil is known for its skin-healing and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the pain and discomfort caused by the sunburn while coconut oil penetrates deep into the skin to moisturise it and provide relief from itchiness and irritation. [9][10] What you need 1 tbsp virgin coconut oil

5-6 drops of lavender essential oil How to apply In a bowl, take the coconut oil.

Add the drops of lavender essential oil to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to the affected area.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later. 11. Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar balances the pH of the skin and its amazing anti-inflammatory properties soothe the skin, promote skin healing and give instant relief from sunburn's pain. It is, however, important that you always dilute the apple cider vinegar before use. [11] What you need 1 cup apple cider vinegar

A basin of water How to apply Add the apple cider vinegar to a basin of water.

Soak in this bathwater for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later and pat dry.

Alternatively, you can take a bath with the apple cider water. Remember to rinse thoroughly after using this solution.