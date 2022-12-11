Timeless Beaut Nadiya Moidu Shares Homemade Mask For Glowing Skin Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Nadhiya Moidu or Nadiya, this one really has got the god of time wrapped around her fingers. 56 years old, with the charm and skin of a 23-year-old, Nadiya Moidu is what you would call a timeless beauty!

Unfiltered and as real as it can be - that is how one can describe her Instagram!

Her debut was in Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu (1984), starring Mohanlal and Padmini, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress - Malayalam. In the mid-1990s, she made a brief comeback as an actress, before moving to the US. Nadhiya has been known as a regular name since 2004.

During the lockdown (yes, that was years ago), Nadhiya shared some DIY beauty and wellness tips, which I recently came across (yes, we may be a bit too late, but hey, I found it out for you guys) and here is one such homemade face pack from Nadiya Moidu's beauty realm.

Take a look.

Nadia Moidu Shares Homemade Mask

Ingredients: 2 tbsp yoghurt, 1 tsp lemon juice, and a dash of honey

Directions

Mix all the ingredients together.

Apply it to your face.

Wait for 20-25 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.

Benefits of yoghurt for the face:

A yoghurt face mask has the potential to balance the moisture levels of your skin as well as provide other more targeted benefits. It is one of many ingredients that are used in DIY face masks. The purported benefits of yoghurt face masks have been proven through clinical research. Besides adding moisture to the skin, yoghurt also helps to brighten and tone it, provides UV protection, increases elasticity, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, fights acne, and treats other inflammatory conditions of the skin [1].

Benefits of lemon juice for the face:

Due to the fact that lemon juice removes dead skin cells, it is believed that it will also help to treat psoriasis and dandruff skin patches. As a result of its natural acidity and vitamin C content, lemon is purported to possess a variety of skin benefits [2].

However, the side effects of lemon can be more severe than their benefits for the skin, making it a risky DIY skincare option [3]. The risks can be even greater if you have sensitive skin or expose your skin to the sun after applying lemon.

Benefits of honey for the face:

You can apply honey as a spot treatment to acne scars by applying it as a paste every day or every other day to the site of your scarring. Honey helps your body's healing process, which may help fade acne scars [4]. As part of your beauty routine, you may also see results if you apply honey face masks.

Always do a patch test before you try out any products on your skin - be it natural or chemical!

