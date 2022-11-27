Just In
Moisturising Ingredients For Oily Skin: Make Sure Your Moisturiser Have These Five Ingredients
If you think oily skin doesn't need moisturiser - you couldn't be more wrong. Many people with oily skin express their concerns when asked about hydrating their skin, so should they moisturise their skin?
YES, even if your skin is oily and acne prone, you should moisturise your skin.
You should note that moisturisers do not add water to your skin. Instead, they help hold the water in the outer layer of your skin to keep it hydrated. For this to happen, your moisturiser must contain certain ingredients.
Moisturizing Ingredients For Oily Skin
By incorporating these moisturizing ingredients into your regimen, you can achieve healthy, supple, and youthful-looking skin that is not greasy or oily [1][2].
1. Aloe vera gel
Aloe vera gel's anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and hydrating properties help regulate sebum production while brightening skin. Also, aloe vera gel has anti-bacterial properties that prevent acne and pimples from developing. Your skin will not only benefit from skin care products containing aloe vera gel, but you will also be able to achieve your skin goals.
2. Salicylic acid
Another excellent moisturiser for oily skin is salicylic acid, especially for those who suffer from acne and breakouts constantly. Salicylic acid is one of the most recommended ingredients for acne-prone skin because it has countless benefits - anti-inflammatory properties that unclog your pores by removing dead skin cells.
3. Niacinamide
It is believed that niacinamide is an important addition to skincare regimens. Niacinamide effectively controls excess sebum (oil) production while preventing acne and pimples from developing. It also strengthens your skin barrier effectively.
4. Hyaluronic acid
With its unique ability to retain water in the upper layers of your epidermis (skin), hyaluronic acid rejuvenates your skin from within. Additionally, hyaluronic acid boosts cell regeneration with the help of antioxidants present in it. It sweeps away any impurities or dead skin cells that may be present in your pores. It helps you achieve healthy, radiant skin by accelerating skin rejuvenation.
5. Betaine
While betaine offers numerous impressive benefits and promising results, it is still relatively under-appreciated. A humectant, betaine hydrates your skin, making it appear radiant and youthful. Additionally, this potent ingredient helps combat oily skin by regulating moisture content while improving texture.
On A Final Note...
During dry spells or cold winters, oil keeps your skin moisturized by locking moisture in your skin barrier. Excessive oil production can lead to excessive acne breakouts. However, your skin naturally produces oils to moisturize, repair, and protect your skin.
Skin oil will help protect your skin from signs of ageing and create a natural, dewy glow. Although it may seem counterintuitive, it is just as important to moisturize oily skin as it is to moisturize dry or moderate skin.
