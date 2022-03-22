Dipping Face In Ice-Cold Water AKA Ice Water Facial: Does It Help Improve Your Skin? Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Suddenly, a pimple pops up, and the first thing most of us do is (at least me) run to the refrigerator to get an ice cube -to rub over the inflamed skin. While this is something we all somehow know, a recent video of actress Alia Bhatt where she douses her face in a bowl filled with ice cubes and ice water before a press meet (and before applying makeup) piqued my interest in checking out the real 'benefits' of an ice water facial.

And now, after a day's research (and hundreds of skincare routine pages later), I have gathered all this info for y'all - which have scientific backings as an add-on. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the benefits of an ice water facial and how often you should get one.

Ice Water Facial For Skin: Is It Beneficial?

The best part, imo, about the ice water facial is that you don't need to go to a spa to get it done. All you need is a clean bowl, some water and ice cubes - and you are good to go.

The practice is well-known to Korean women, who are well known for having elaborate beauty routines. A bowl large enough to fit your face comfortably and ice are all you need for this facial. Cryotherapy is a modern-day beauty practice of ice water facial in its most basic form.

The proven benefits of an ice water facial are as follows:

Washing with cold water benefits the skin in many ways. Acne prevention is one of them. In addition to regulating oil levels, cold water may also be better for certain skin conditions, such as rosacea [1].

Reduces morning eye and face puffiness.

Ice opens pores, which allow products to be absorbed more effectively.

Over time, it reduces the appearance of dark circles.

Controls blemishes and soothes inflamed acne.

Relieves inflammation caused by tweezing your eyebrows.

How To Do An Ice Water Facial?

Take a bowl of ice water and dip your face in it for 30 seconds. Then, dab your face with a soft cloth. Try to do it twice or three times a day, once in the morning and once in the evening.

Alternatively, you can roll three ice cubes in a soft cotton cloth and gently rub them across your face in circular motions.

Note: You can add refreshing carrier oils or vegetables/fruits such as cucumber when making ice cubes.

Disadvantages Of Ice Water Facial

Avoid submerging your face in the ice-cold water for too long.

As cold water tightens your pores, bacteria and debris can get trapped and won't be able to get out as easily as warm water.

It can also cause skin irritation if the water is too cold.

It is recommended to wash your face with lukewarm water first to remove any makeup and pollutants from the day. Then, finish with a cold-water rinse to tighten pores and promote blood circulation.

On A Final Note...

Ice water facials can remove toxins and reduce inflammation through constriction, thereby boosting circulation and bringing forth a glowing complexion. Ice water has many benefits for the skin, including reducing inflammation and puffiness, improving the appearance of the skin tone, minimizing enlarged pores, and reducing superficial wrinkles.

