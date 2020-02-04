These DIY Banana Peel Face Masks Are The Answer To Your Various Skin Issues Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Banana has been well-known for its health and beauty benefits. In the world of DIY's banana has a lot to offer. But, there is a highly beneficial yet understated element of banana that we have still not utilised to its full potential. And that is the peel of banana that we so carelessly throw away. Fortunately, people have started realising the significance of banana peel for skin in the past few years. Many have started included in their skincare routine as well. Used as a home remedy for various skin irritations and allergies, the banana peel has so much more to offer your skin[1].

Banana peel contains antioxidants, fatty acids and various minerals such as iron, potassium and zinc that provide a nourishment boost to the skin and target different skin issues[2]. And the best part- it doesn't cost you a bunch. Now that you know how good banana peel is for your skin, let's see how you can use it to tackle different skin issues.

1. For Acne The antibacterial properties of banana peel fight the harmful acne-causing bacteria to provide you with some relief for acne[3]. Mix this with excellent antiseptic turmeric and the hydrating honey and you have the all-powerful remedy for acne[4][5]. Ingredients 2 tsp mashed banana peel

1/2 tsp honey

1/2 tsp turmeric powder Directions for use Take the banana peel in a bowl.

Add honey and turmeric to it and mix well to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water. How often to use Use this remedy twice a week to get rid of acne. 2. For Signs Of Skin Ageing Vitamin C present in banana peel boosts the collagen production in the skin to improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles[6]. Rich in proteins, the egg makes your skin firm and supple[7]. Ingredients Peel of a banana

1 egg Directions for use Grind the banana peel to make a paste. Take it out into a bowl.

Crack open an egg into it and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Let it sink into your skin for about 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water. How often to use Use this remedy once a week to reduce the fine lines and wrinkles. 3. For Acne Scars Rubbing the banana peel on your skin can reduce the appearance of acne scars. It exfoliates your skin to get rid of the dead skill cells and impurities, while the hydrating properties of banana peel keep your skin nourished. Ingredient 1 banana peel Directions for use Before you go to sleep, rub the peel directly on your scars.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning using cold water. How often to use Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week. 4. For Dull Skin Banana peel contains antioxidants that protect the skin from free radical damage and rejuvenates it. Working in conjunction with skin exfoliants like oatmeal, sugar and milk, it helps remove dead skin cells, dirt and impurities from your skin to leave you with a brighter complexion[8]. Ingredients Peel of a banana

2 tbsp oatmeal powder

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp raw milk Directions for use Grind the peel in a blender to get a paste.

Add oatmeal powder, sugar and milk to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face and gently massage your face for about 5 minutes.

Let it sit on your skin for 20-30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. How often to use Use this remedy 1-2 times in a week to get rejuvenated and bright skin. 5. For Dry Skin Banana peel is replete with vitamin A that helps lock moisture in the skin and to restore the dry and dull skin to its natural beautiful self. Lemon contains citric acid and vitamin C. Both of these components help to get rid of the dry and dead skin cells and improve skin cell regeneration to give you nourished and moisturised skin[9]. Ingredients Peel of a banana

3 tbsp lemon juice Directions for use Take the ingredients in a blender and grind them together to make a paste.

Apply the mixture on your skin.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Wash it off later using lukewarm water. How often to use Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week to tackle dry skin. 6. For Oily Skin Loaded with powerful anti-inflammatory agents such as vitamin A, zinc and manganese, the banana peel also helps to remove toxins and dead skin cells and balances the sebum production. Being astringent in nature, egg helps to tighten the skin pores while lavender essential oil cleanses the skin and adds a healthy glow to it as well.[10] Ingredients 1 tbsp mashed banana peel

2 tsp egg white

4-5 drops of lavender essential oil Directions for use Combine all the ingredients into a bowl to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off later using lukewarm water. How often to use Use this remedy once a week to combat oily skin. 7. For Blemishes The antioxidant and hydrating properties of banana peel mixed with the bleaching properties of tomato give you a great remedy to get rid of blemishes. Ingredients 1 tbsp mashed banana peel

2 tsp tomato pulp Directions for use In a bowl, combine both the ingredients.

Apply the paste on your face.

Let it sink into your skin for about 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water. How often to use Use this remedy every alternate day to get rid of blemishes. 8. For Blackheads Banana peel has an exfoliating effect on your skin that takes out all the grimes stuck in your skin pores to diminish the appearance of blackheads. Baking soda and lemon juice are two amazing antibacterial agents that wards off any harmful bacteria and keep your skin squeaky clean.[11] Ingredients 1 tbsp mashed banana peel

A pinch of baking powder

1/2 tsp lemon juice Directions for use Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wipe it off later using a wet cloth. How often to use Use this remedy once a week to reduce blackheads.