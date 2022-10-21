House Of The Dragon Actress Olivia Cooke's Skincare Routine Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Olivia Cooke may have gotten uber-famous with her role as Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon. Before that, she had been in several notable films and series, including Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Bates Motel, and Modern Love.

Olivia Cooke is often called a chameleon due to the versatility she brings to the table. To think that the young girl in Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is Alicent Hightower? Impressive, right?

While we are now well aware of Miss Olivia's acting expertise, I looked into her beauty routine and whether she got any - because, girl, that skin is GIVING!

Like many of us simpletons, Olivia Cooke also has a very simple skincare routine. We have listed it below for your perusal, guys. Check it out.

Olivia Cooke's Skincare Routine

1. Olivia Cooke's skincare routine starts with rosehip oil, a natural skin care product that hydrates and protects the skin, fights free radical damage, and reduces wrinkles. Vitamins and antioxidants work to restore the skin's elasticity, correct dark spots and reduce the appearance of scars [1].

So, if you have dark spots or scars and want to improve your skin elasticity - rosehip oil is your go-to.

2. Olivia told Byrdie that she massages her skin after applying the rosehip oil. Skin care experts say you should give your face a massage 2-3 times a week. It's not bad to massage your skin with oil for 5-10 minutes daily. It promotes blood circulation and fades fine lines over time. She also uses a skin roller to massage the oil into her skin [2].

3. Olivia's third step of her skincare routine involves a cleanser suitable to her skin type. Remember, guys, regular cleansing keeps your skin looking radiant and healthy. Cleansing helps anti-ageing products and treatments work properly. Cleaning helps maintain proper pore size. Cleansing promotes hydration and keeps excess oils from getting on your skin [3].

4. If she feels her skin has become dry, Olivia resorts to a hydrating booster that helps hydrate her skin and give it a healthy glow.

5. Olivia Cooke loves her SPF, just like any other human who loves their skin. Unfortunately, a lack of sunscreen can result in skin cancer, but that is not the only reason to apply sunscreen. According to experts, sunburns can damage skin cells and blood vessels, leaving the skin looking older, more wrinkled, dry, discoloured, and leathery [4].

6. " Then, before bed, I'll double cleanse by patting the cleanser onto the hot spots," said Olivia to Byrdie, discussing her daily skincare routine.

7. Olivia Cooke ends her skincare routine every night with what she started - rosehip oil.