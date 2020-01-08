11 Moisturising Homemade Face Masks To Get Rid Of Dry Skin In Winters Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

With the winter season on full swing, you might have noticed some major changes in your skin. You might feel the stretch in your skin and white patches around your mouth and cheekbones. This is your skin's way of telling you it has become dry and needs your attention.

We rely heavily on store-bought products to fight the dry skin of the winters. But these products often do not give you the desired result or relief. So, maybe it is time to look out for some alternative solution. Home remedies are one of the best to give your skin the care and attention it needs to combat the dryness of the winters and keep the skin moisturised.

With that in mind, today we talk you through homemade winter face masks that will keep your skin hydrated.

Face Masks For Dry Skin In Winters

1. Honey and milk Honey with its emollient properties is one of the best ingredients to restore moisture in the skin. Milk contains lactic acid that exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells and impurities that make your skin dull and dry. Ingredients 2 tbsp honey

5 tbsp raw milk Method of use In a bowl, take the honey.

Add milk to it and give it a mix.

Apply the mixture on your face and massage your face in circular motions for about 5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 2. Avocado, egg yolk and honey Rich in skin-enriching minerals such as iron, potassium and magnesium, avocado improves skin texture and adds moisture to it. The protein-rich egg yolk repairs the skin damage and nourishes it while honey locks the moisture in place. Ingredients 2 tbsp avocado pulp

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp egg yolk Method of use In a bowl, take the avocado pulp.

Add honey and egg yolk to this and mix well to get a paste.

Apply the paste on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 30-35 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 3. Banana, avocado and papaya Banana contains potassium, essential vitamins and natural oils that moisturise the skin and combat winter dryness. Papaya is rich in skin-protective oxidants such as vitamins C and E that nourish and hydrate the skin as well. Ingredients 1 banana

1 ripe avocado

2-3 big chunks of papaya Method of use Put the banana, avocado and papaya in a blender and blend them well into a smooth lump-free paste.

Apply the paste on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water. 4. Oatmeal, yogurt and hone Oatmeal exfoliates the skin to get rid of dead skin cells, dirt and impurities and thus refreshes the top layer of the skin to reduce dryness. Yogurt, again, is an exfoliant owing to the presence of lactic acid in it and improves skin texture and hydration. Ingredients 2 tbsp grounded oatmeal

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp honey Method of use Take the grounded oatmeal in a bowl.

Add yogurt and honey to it and mix it well to get a paste.

Apply the paste on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 5. Cucumber Cucumber has a huge water content that soothes the skin, improves skin texture and hydrates your skin in the best way possible. Ingredient 1 cucumber Method of use Chop the cucumber into smaller pieces and blend it into a paste.

Apply the cucumber paste on the face and neck.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 6. Strawberry, lemon and honey Strawberry is a great source of vitamin C and thus improves skin hydration. Additionally, it also improves skin elasticity and reduces hyperpigmentation. The acidic lemon deep cleanses the skin while keeping the moisture intact. Ingredients A handful of strawberries

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp honey Method of use Put all the ingredients in a blender.

Blend them together to make a paste.

Apply the paste to your face and neck.

Leave it on for about half an hour.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water. 7. Turmeric, honey and olive oil The antiseptic, antioxidant and antibacterial properties of turmeric mixed with emollient properties of honey and olive oil help in treating dry skin and keep it healthy and supple. Ingredients 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp honey

1 tsp olive oil Method of use Take the turmeric powder in a bowl.

Add honey and olive oil to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 8. Glycerin and rose water Glycerin is a humectant for the skin and seals the moisture in place while rose water unclogs your skin pores to reduce dullness. Ingredients 1 tbsp glycerin

1 tbsp rose water Method of use Take the glycerin in a bowl.

Add rose water to this and mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 30 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water later. 9. Oatmeal and banana The exfoliating properties of oatmeal mixed with the moisturising effect of banana make this a powerful remedy to fight dry skin in the winter. Ingredients 1/2 ripe banana

2 tbsp oatmeal

Hot water (as needed) Method of use In a blender, put the banana and oatmeal.

Add some water to this and blend it to get some smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later. 10. Aloe vera One of the best natural moisturisers for the skin, aloe vera can take your skin game to another level. It has vitamins, minerals and essential properties that nourish your skin and leave it soft, supple and hydrated. Ingredient Fresh aloe vera gel (as needed) Method of use Scoop out some aloe vera gel from the aloe leaf.

Apply the gel on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later. 11. Coconut milk Coconut milk contains vitamins C and E to combat dry skin. Besides, the antibacterial properties of coconut milk ward off any harmful bacteria to maintain skin health. Ingredient Coconut milk (as needed) Method of use Apply the coconut milk on your face before you go to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

Tips To Combat Dry Skin In Winters

Apart from these remedies, here are some useful tips that can enusre to don't suffer dry skin in winters.

Keep applying moisturiser troughout the day.

Switch to a heavy moisturiser that is good for your skin type.

Avoid using hot water to shower. Use lukewarm water instead.

Exfoliate your skin twice a week.

Don't overexpose youur skin to the heat blowers.