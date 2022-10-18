Just In
Hailey Bieber's Beauty Routine For Dry, Sensitive Skin
Miss Hailey Bieber must be all over your social media platforms from yesterday, hand in hand with the infamous ex (Selena Gomez) of her husband, Justin Bieber, at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala event.
With that ab-baring dress, Hailey took over the internet just like that, and if my calculations are to be right, this isn't going away any time soon- I mean, Selena and Hailey just posed for a photo together - that, too, all smiling and happy? The world must be healing!
Anyway, while the world went gaga over the meet-ups, which is sure to go down in pop history, what really stood out (in addition to that sublime Saint Laurent gown) was Hailey Bieber's luminous skin. So I just had to search for her beauty routine.......and I got it.
Check below for Hailey Bieber's beauty routine for dry, sensitive skin.
Hailey Bieber's Beauty Routine For Dry, Sensitive Skin
"Everybody is on a journey with their skin and their beauty; my beauty philosophy has developed so much - even in the past two years, it's evolved. I've realised that, for me, more subtle is better, and less is generally more," said Hailey Beiber to Vogue.
1. Number uno is always skin-prep
"The most important step to me [in a routine] is always the skincare prep," Bieber says. "I love any toner that is great for hydration and helps to give you that glow."
It doesn't matter if skin prepping doesn't make your complexion look more even; the texture makes a big difference. Foundations and concealers glide on top comfortably because it's silkier, velvety, and prepped. So it doesn't look cakey and bumpy.
2. Hydration is everything - EVERYTHING!
Hailey Bieber says her skin is dry and sensitive, so she makes sure to hydrate it all the time. Her morning routine starts with toner, a glaze liquid, a blend of niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and marula oil.
Niacinamide: Aside from building skin cells, niacinamide protects them from environmental stresses like pollution and sunlight. The inflammatory forms of acne, like papules and pustules, may benefit from niacinamide. In time, you might see fewer acne lesions and smoother skin [1].
Hyaluronic acid: This substance helps skin stretch and flex and reduces wrinkles and lines. In addition, hyaluronic acid has been proven to speed wound healing and reduce scarring [2].
Marula oil: This oil contains a high level of antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and amino acids. It is widely used in skin care products as an ingredient. It appears beneficial for oily, acne-prone, dry, and ageing skin. It also helps keep hair soft, supple, and moisturised [3].
3. Eye masks for some under-eye care
Hailey Bieber takes her hydration real serious! After applying the abovementioned items, she takes the left-over mix of niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and marula oil and applies it to the area under her eyes. This helps de-puff and rejuvenate the sensitive skin under your eyes.
