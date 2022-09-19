Get Khushi Kapoor’s Blushy, Glossy Skin In Under 10 Minutes: All The 5 Steps You Need! Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Since Khushi Kapoor made her Instagram account public, we've been getting glimpses into her skincare and makeup regime game! Her account is proof that the youngest Kapoor knows her way around it all.

Be it a glam lehenga or a comfy linen shirt, Khushi's skin is always on its top game. While genetics is indeed a factor here, we all, too, can get skin like Khushi when we use the right products and, of course, maintain a healthy lifestyle.

With the help of the young Kapoor's Instagram, we have curated a 5-step skincare routine

Get Khushi Kapoor's Blushy, Glossy Skin In Under 10 Minutes

Step 1: Massage your face for two minutes with a creamy moisturiser and apply a hydrating balm to your lips. Apply a glow-boosting cream all over for added shine.

Step 2: Don't forget to wear SPF if you're going out in the sun.

Step 3: Apply a lightweight moisturiser with your fingertips, followed by a creamy concealer. For people with oily skin - use a small, tapered brush to apply setting powder only in areas that tend to get oily.

Step 4: Take a few dots of any cheek and lip tint, blend it on your cheeks, and make sure to blur the edges before it dries. Use the same tint on your lips. Apply a cream highlighter on your high points and along the bridge of your nose.

Step 5: Last but not least, spritz your face with hydrating face mist to add that extra moisture for the glowing look and to keep your makeup in place.

Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 12:36 [IST]