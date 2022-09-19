Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Claims Varun Dhawan Made About Him On Koffee With Karan
- News UK observes 2 minute silence in honour of the Queen
- Finance ICICI Securities Maintains Add Call To This Small Cap Consumer Durable Stock For Rs 250 Target Price
- Education HPPSC CBT 2022 Exam Schedule/Admit Card update for Computer Programmer and Manager posts released
- Travel South Georgia: Where Penguins And Sea Birds flock together
- Technology OnePlus Nord Watch Launching Soon; Coming to Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022?
- Automobiles Compact SUV Sales Breakup For August 2022 - Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Astor, Taigun & More
- Sports India vs Australia: Virat Kohli eyes big records, looks to overhaul Rahul Dravid's tally
Get Khushi Kapoor’s Blushy, Glossy Skin In Under 10 Minutes: All The 5 Steps You Need!
Since Khushi Kapoor made her Instagram account public, we've been getting glimpses into her skincare and makeup regime game! Her account is proof that the youngest Kapoor knows her way around it all.
Be it a glam lehenga or a comfy linen shirt, Khushi's skin is always on its top game. While genetics is indeed a factor here, we all, too, can get skin like Khushi when we use the right products and, of course, maintain a healthy lifestyle.
With the help of the young Kapoor's Instagram, we have curated a 5-step skincare routine
Get Khushi Kapoor's Blushy, Glossy Skin In Under 10 Minutes
Step 1: Massage your face for two minutes with a creamy moisturiser and apply a hydrating balm to your lips. Apply a glow-boosting cream all over for added shine.
Step 2: Don't forget to wear SPF if you're going out in the sun.
Step 3: Apply a lightweight moisturiser with your fingertips, followed by a creamy concealer. For people with oily skin - use a small, tapered brush to apply setting powder only in areas that tend to get oily.
Step 4: Take a few dots of any cheek and lip tint, blend it on your cheeks, and make sure to blur the edges before it dries. Use the same tint on your lips. Apply a cream highlighter on your high points and along the bridge of your nose.
Step 5: Last but not least, spritz your face with hydrating face mist to add that extra moisture for the glowing look and to keep your makeup in place.
- skin careAmal Clooney Beauty Routine: Consistency Is The Key, Folks!
- skin careBTS’s Jungkook Skincare Routine: The K-pop Heartthrob Swears By This Kitchen Ingredient!
- skin careOlivia Wilde’s Beauty Routine Is No-Fuss, All-Natural
- skin careGal Gadot Skincare Routine For Dewy, Glowing Skin
- skin careAthiya Shetty's Self-care Combo: Haircare, Skincare And Wellness Tricks
- skin care7 DIY Multani Mitti Face Packs For Beautiful Skin
- skin careShakira Skincare Revealed: Know The Colombian Beauty’s Simple Skincare Routine
- skin careDoja Cat Skincare Routine: 5 Beauty Products The Singer Can't Live Without
- skin careTaylor Swift Skincare Tips: Tay Tay’s Simple Beauty Routine Revealed
- skin careGigi Hadid Post-Pregnancy Skincare Routine: For All The New Moms Out There!
- make up tipsSuhana Khan Makeup: 5 Tips All Of Us Can Totally Make Use Of
- skin careDakota Johnson Skincare Routine: The Hollywood Star’s Extremely Simple Drill