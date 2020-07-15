5 Fruit Face Masks You Can Try To Beat Dull Skin Amidst The Lockdown Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

The Coronavirus pandemic has hit the world hard. It has now been more than three months that we are under lockdown. Keeping up with your skincare routine for as long as three months when we do not have pretty much any reason to dress up and go out is hard. With lack of skincare, your skin takes a toll for the worse and you would notice the natural glow of your skin fading. If you are also fighting dull skin amidst the lockdown, fruits can be the saviour for your skin.

Fruits are packed with loads of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that work immensely well to de-stress your skin, cleanse it and bring the lost glow back to your face. With the natural goodness of the fruits, you can give your skin a break from the chemical-infused products and that too without burning a hole in your pockets.

Read on as we present to you the top 5 fruits face masks you can try to beat dull skin.

1. Papaya Face Mask Papaya is rich in an enzyme called papain that is an exfoliating agent for the skin and helps to remove the dead skin cells to add a natural glow to your skin. Vitamin A present in papaya relaxes your skin and fights signs of skin ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.[1] Being an emollient, honey helps to keep your skin moisturised and soft.[2] What you need 2-3 big chunks of papaya

1 tsp honey Method of use In a bowl, mash the papaya into pulp.

Add honey to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on the face for 15-20 minutes before washing it off using cold water. 12 Ways To Use Milk To Get Beautiful Skin 2. Banana Face Mask Banana is rich in potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B-6 and vitamin A, all of which are important to keep the skin healthy.[3] It keeps your skin moisturised and glowing. Banana also has antioxidant properties that protect the skin from external environmental damage.[4] What you need 1 ripe banana

1 tbsp honey Method of use Mash the banana into a pulp using a fork.

Add honey to it and mix well.

Apply this mixture on your face.

Allow it to rest on your face for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later. 3. Mango Face Mask If you already didn't know, mango is great for your skin. Mango is replete with vitamin C that helps to boost collagen production to improve the appearance of your skin. [5] Mango is also proven to protect the skin from UV-induced skin ageing. [6] Wheat flour and milk both have excellent skin-exfoliating properties that remove the dull and dead skin from your face to add glow back to it. What you need 1 tbsp ripe mango pulp

1tbsp wheat flour

1 tsp milk Method of use In a bowl, mix all the ingredients to get a smooth paste.

Apply the mixture on your entire face and with your fingers massage it into your skin in circular motions.

Allow the mask to dry.

Rinse it off with cold water later. 12 Most Effective Home Remedies For Rosacea On Face 4. Apple Face Mask Apple is loaded with vitamin C, polyphenols and antioxidant properties that boost the blood circulation and collagen production in the skin to keep it firm and glowing. [7] What you need 1 apple

1 tbsp honey Method of use Grate the apple and collect it in a bowl.

Add honey to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off using normal water. 5. Watermelon Face Mask Watermelon is a natural moisturising and exfoliating agent for the skin. Vitamin C content of watermelon keeps your skin soft and firm while lycopene present in it protects the skin from UV-damage. [3] Yogurt exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells and lemon being one of the best natural skin-lightening agents brightens and lightens your skin. What you need 2-3 big chunks of watermelon

1 tbsp yogurt

2-3 drops of lemon juice Method of use Crush the watermelon into a pulp.

Add yogurt and lemon juice to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture all over your face. Things can get messy here, so it is better to wear an old t-shirt you do not mind ruining when using this mask.

Let the melon rest on your face for 20-25 minutes.

Rinse it off later and pat dry your skin.