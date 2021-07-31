Friendship Day: Skincare Tips For A Day Out With Your Besties On Video Chat Skin Care oi-Aparnna Hajirnis

Friendship Day 2021 is just around the corner - on Sunday, August 1 - and we couldn't be more excited! Well, this year the celebrations, like in 2020, might be subdued owing to the ongoing Novel Coronanavirus pandemic and the lockdown and restrictions. We may not be able to spend time with our friends physically or go out and sit at our usual places with the group. But some of us will connect with our friends on video chats anyway. So, yes, we may want to look our best, even if it is going to be a virtual Friendship Day!

So here's what you can do to make your skin look good! Here are some must-do skincare rituals for Friendship Day, to have your skincare game on fleek. It is honestly quite fun and interesting to try and look good even if it is virtual and you would be indoors. Looking good works wonders not just for your personality but even for your mental health.

Here are some basic skincare tips that will ensure you have a dewy look on Friendship Day.

1- Start your day by cleansing your face with a mild facewash. Our suggestion is to use a facewash that doesn't dry your skin but also helps clean the pores and give you a refreshed look. Ensure that your facewash is also free from harmful chemicals and parabens and sulphates.

2- Your next step would be to spray your face with a mist or a toner. You can directly spray it on your face or dab it on a cotton ball and gently wipe your face with it. A lot of toners come with heavy alcohol content, so keep in mind to use an alcohol-free toner.

3- Your next step would be to use an under-eye cream or roll-on. Your eyes are the most sensitive part of your body and hence you need to extra careful when it comes to eyecare. Use a mild and a gentle under-eye cream or roll-on. This will reduce the puffiness around the eyes and reduce the dark circles.

4- A good serum will go a long way in skincare. An investment in the right serum is like an investment in yourself. It will completely change your skincare game and will give you skin that is not just glow, but also moisturized and hydrated. Right now, the market is flooded with a lot serums. Choose a serum according to your skin type but dehydrated skin can further cause skin problems. So ensure that the serum you choose not only takes care of your dryness and sensitivity, but also pigmentation and acne. Our suggestion is to use a Vitamin C serum that has the most stable form of Vitamin C in its formulation.

5- Your next step is to use a moisturizer so that it soaks up the serum and can work on fighting your skin problems. Choose moisturizer according to your skin type and skin concern but see to it that is fragrance free and free from sulphates and parabens. Since the moisturizer is going to remain on your skin for a long time, you must ensure that you invest in a formulation that alleviates your skin concerns. A lot of moisturizers available are laden with chemicals and harmful ingredients that can cause serious skin damage if used for a long time.

6- This is the most important step in a skincare routine. Sunscreen is the most underrated product in a skincare regimen. For years women used sunscreen only when they went to the beach or to the swimming pools. However, research has shown that sunscreen must be used by people even when they are not stepping out of the house or are sitting indoors. Sunscreens help prevent ageing, wrinkles, acne and even add a glow to your face. Not only that they also help prevent skin cancer and protect your skin from the harmful UVB and UVA rays. Ideally, you should be using a broad- spectrum sunscreen (with SPF 40 or more) on your face and your limbs.

Have a great Friendship Day!

Saturday, July 31, 2021