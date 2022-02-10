11 Flower Waters For Healthy, Glowing Skin: No, We Are Not Talking About Rosewater Skin Care oi-Amritha K

We all know how good rosewater is for the skin. Well, rosewater is almost like the queen of skincare products. Anyway, while rosewater is really good for your skin, we are here to tell you that it is about time you start including other types of flower water into your skincare routine.

And today, we will guide you through some of the most beneficial flower waters that are NOT rosewater. Let's take a look.

Flower Waters For Glowing Skin: Types And Benefits

Floral waters or eaux florales have been used in cosmetic formulations for centuries, since around the 2nd century AD.

The first flower water used was derived from orange blossoms and rose petals, however today, several aromatic herbs are used due to their moisturizing, toning, and anti-inflammatory properties. As opposed to essential oils, flower waters are safe to use because they are derived from flowers, which contain a small amount of essential oil.

Now that we know a lill bit about flower waters, let's explore the types of flower waters for healthy skin.

Types of flower waters

Citrus orange: Ideal flower water for rejuvenation and toning of the skin. It contains antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, moisturizing, and toning properties. It is recommended for sensitive, tired, and mature skin. Chamomile: Chamomile flower has soothing properties, ideal for sensitive and inflamed skin. It is an excellent option for infant care. Chamomile is an aquatic flower that contains organic extracts. It soothes, cools, and regenerates the skin, giving it a wonderful glow and a feeling of freshness and cleanliness, all while maintaining the skin's natural pH balance. Rosemary: Rosemary has the capability of cleansing the skin and preventing the appearance of imperfections due to its antioxidant content. Tea tree: The flower water of the tea tree has an antibacterial effect and is suitable for oily skin. Honeysuckle: Honeysuckle flower water helps rejuvenate dull skin by providing it with radiance. Witch-hazel: It is believed that witch hazel reduces freckles, discolouration, and varicose veins. It deeply cleanses the pores of the skin. It contains one of the most potent antioxidants and anti-ageing substances available. This is a mild antiseptic that can be used on sensitive skin, and it cleanses the skin of blackheads and toxins. Geranium: If you have oily skin, choose geranium flower water to help it reduce oiliness and sebum. Lavender: Due to its antibacterial properties, this flower water is ideal for treating acne, discolouration, oiliness, blackheads and irritations. Sage: This is a natural toner that is rejuvenating for normal and oily skin. Antibacterial and antiseptic properties make it ideal for all skin types. Peppermint hybrid: This is the most refreshing and reviving and energizes the skin among all flower waters. This is ideal for skin that is prone to acne. Bay laurel: Due to its antiseptic abilities, the laurel flower water can be used as a lotion on a combination and oily skin with acne blackheads and for daily skin cleansing.