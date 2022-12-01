Just In
Is Your Skin Always Inflamed? Here Are Five Ingredients That Help Calm Skin Inflammation
With the changes in the weather come the changes in your skin - and 99 per cent of the time, the changes are not good. Your skin is dry in the morning, and oily at night and vice-versa the next day - it's confusing and irritating, tbh.
Excessive exposure to heat may result in infrared radiation hitting the skin, which can increase melanocyte production, causing melasma and other pigmentary disorders. Humidity may increase the production of sweat from the skin, causing pores and follicles to block, resulting in acne and boils [1].
When the weather is cold and harsh, your skin is stripped of moisture. If you are not careful, this can result in skin irritation or a winter rash.
Five Ingredients That Help Calm Skin Inflammation
Here are all the ingredients you should look for to help calm skin inflammation.
Ingredient 1: Azelaic acid
This is a great ingredient to include in your face wash to help relieve clogged pores. It is generally a good ingredient to choose for different products this season. Azelaic acid and its derivatives have anti-acne, anti-inflammatory, and anti-mark properties because they encourage cell turnover and calm the skin. This is an all-encompassing ingredient that is available in a variety of formulations and forms [2].
Ingredient 2: Bisabolol
An active ingredient of chamomile, bisabolol, provides hydrating, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and soothing properties. It also contains antioxidants, which reduce fine lines and pigmentation [3].
Ingredient 3: Centella Asiatica
Besides being an excellent ingredient for changing weather, it also helps reduce signs of ageing. Centella Asiatica is also known as gotu kola and is beneficial for wound healing as well as anti-inflammatory properties for sensitive skin, especially at this time of year. Additionally, it has many calming properties [4].
Ingredient 4: Bakuchiol
As a less aggressive alternative to retinol, Bakuchiol has many benefits. The use of peels can sometimes be harsh on sensitive skin in terms of exfoliation. If your skin is sensitive, you may want to consider using a mild plant-based retinol such as Bakuchiol instead. The activity of Bakuchiol is controlled by its ability to regulate cell proliferation [5].
Ingredient 5: Zinc salt
Zinc PCA is a good anti-oil ingredient for oily, acne-prone skin in any season. It regulates sebum production and inhibits acne-causing bacteria [6].
