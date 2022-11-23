Just In
Looking For The Right Anti-Ageing Skin Routine? Five Must-Have Ingredients
While we can't stop the clock, we can help our skin age less. With age, your skin doesn't replenish itself as much-so we look for help from skincare products that can help improve our skin health.
Shopping for anti-ageing skin care products can feel like a hit-or-miss experience. The options are so many, it's hard to know which ones to choose. So here's how to get an anti-ageing skin care routine-more like, the right ingredients to look for when buying anti-ageing products.
Five Ingredients For Anti-Ageing Routine
Ingredient 1: Gold
Historically, gold has been used to protect your skin from free radical damage and increase the renewal of new skin cells. This luxury metal is rich in antioxidants and has been used in skincare for thousands of years. Additionally, it soothes inflammation, promotes firmer, more even-toned skin, and reduces inflammation [1].
Ingredient 2: Folic acid ferment extract
Folic acid plays an important role in DNA synthesis and repair. Vitamin B helps repair and renew skin cells damaged by UV light. It helps to firm the skin and even reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots [2].
Ingredient 3: Bakuchiol
As a retinol alternative, bakuchiol offers anti-ageing benefits without causing any irritation to your skin. It is often used in Ayurveda and Chinese traditions as a healing and soothing agent for the skin. Bakuchiol, like retinol, is also known to boost collagen production, resulting in smoothing out wrinkles, fine lines, and skin elasticity. Moreover, it helps to even out the skin tone, speeds up the regeneration of skin cells, and does not irritate the skin [3].
Ingredient 4: Hydrolyzed manihot esculenta tuber extract
In addition to improving your complexion, this tuber exract ingredient contains powerful antioxidants which prevent free radical damage. It contains a good amount of vitamin C and moisturises and soothes the skin. It is extracted from cassava and aids in smoothing and brightening your complexion [4].
Ingredient 5: Polyglutamic acid
Known as a humectant (preserves moisture), this water-soluble active ingredient instantly moisturises your skin and boosts hydration. The more your skin retains hydration, the more collagen and elastin are stimulated, which prevents wrinkles [5].
On A Final Note...
Experts believe that these natural anti-ageing ingredients are just as powerful and effective as their synthetic counterparts, and they have become an integral part of every skincare regimen. Ensure that you wash your face with a gentle cleanser, use a physical or chemical exfoliant, moisturise regularly, and wear sunscreen at all times.
