How To Do Facial Massage For Glowing Skin

Ever tried facial massage? If you want to glow, then you must.

Body massages and head massages are common ways to pamper ourselves that we indulge in every once in a while. After a good massage, our body feels refreshed and rejuvenated. Don't you feel your facial skin needs that same privilege?

Facial massage has become a hot trend in skincare these days. It seems that everyone is trying it and loving it. And when it comes to getting glowing skin, you can not beat the good old facial massage. Massaging your face helps your skin to de-stress from all that it is exposed to through the day. It boosts the blood circulation in the face to rejuvenate the skin and remove all the toxins, leaving you with fresh and glowing skin.

A few minutes of facial massage every day can go a long way in improving the appearance of your skin. Massaging the face also works great to prevent the early signs of skin ageing.

Today, we are taking you through a simple and effective facial massage process for glowing skin. Here we go!

Start With Clean Hands Before starting your facial massage, it is important that you clean your hands. Our hands come in constant contact with various bacteria hotspots through the day. You do not want to transfer these harmful bacteria to your face. Bacterial infestation can cause breakouts and many other skin issues. So, wash your hands before you begin. Wash Your Face The next step in our prep process is washing your face. Use a gentle cleanser to wash your face and pat dry. This creates a clean base for you to start with your facial massage and reduces the chances of any breakouts. After your face is washed, gently tap your fingertips all over your face. Tap your fingertips fast and drum it all across your face. This warms up your skin and prepares it for the facial massage. Begin Massaging Your Forehead Now, to begin the facial massage, take some moisturiser and rub it between the fingertips of both your hands. Apply the moisturiser on your forehead and massage your forehead in zigzag motions for a couple of minutes. Now massage your forehead in upward circular motions for another couple of minutes. Focus on the area between your brows. That is where the fine lines are. Massaging the forehead relaxes you and smoothens your skin. Move To The Sides Of Your Temple The signs of skin ageing are first seen on the outer corner of your eyes and the sides of your temple. So, while you are massaging, pay special attention to this area. Take a little more moisturiser if you need and shift your fingertips from your forehead to the sides of your temple. Start pressing the area gently and move your fingertips in clockwise circular motions. This will improve your blood circulation, rejuvenate the skin and reduce the chances of fine lines and wrinkles. Continue massaging for about seconds, take a few seconds break and massage again. Repeat this process 3-4 times. 10 Anti-Ageing Facial Yoga Exercises Time For Under Eyes Now is the time to deal with the puffy under-eye area. The under-eye area is the first to reflect your tiredness and unhealthy skincare routine. Massaging the area helps to stimulate the blood circulation and reduce the puffiness to a great extent. Take some moisturiser and apply it under your eyes. Now using your middle and ring finger to massage under your eyes in circular motions creating a ‘U' shape. As you are very close to your eyes, be very gentle and do not apply extreme pressure under the eyes. Massage under your eyes for about 3-5 minutes. Massage The Face Moving to your cheeks, dot a generous amount of moisturiser on your cheeks. Place your four fingers on either side of your face and start massaging your face in circular motions. Starting from the centre of your face move outwards. This outward circular motion helps to improve the blood circulation and lifts your face. Massaging it for a few minutes adds a beautiful glow and rosy tint to your cheeks. Continue massaging your face for about 5-10 minutes. Finish With Your Jawline In the end, let's tackle the mighty double chin, shall we? Look upwards, apply the moisturiser to your jawline and use your fingertips to massage your jawline and neck in downward motions. Start from the tip of your jawline and drag your fingers down your neck to your collarbone. This helps to relax your neck and tighten your skin. Massage your neck for 5-6 minutes. And you are done. This whole process shall take you about 15-20 minutes. Giving yourself a facial massage at least once a week improves your skin appearance and adds a healthy glow to your face. All you need is a moisturiser and you are good to go. So, what are waiting for? Transform your skin with this simple and effective facial massage routine.