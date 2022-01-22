9 Face Oils To Fight Off Winter Dry Skin Skin Care oi-Amritha K

In the winter months, dry skin is more prevalent than in the summer months. The change in humidity and temperature at this time of year can irritate the skin. Low humidity levels, cold air, dry indoor heat, and harsh winter winds can all rob your skin of moisture. As a result, your skin appears less radiant than usual.

In many ways, the winter breeze may be pleasant and enjoyable, however, it can dry out your skin and make it prone to damage, resulting in the appearance of white patches on your face and limbs.

With their ability to hydrate and nourish a wide range of skin types, face oils have become a beauty cabinet staple. In winter, facial oils provide the ultimate luxury treat for the skin, leaving it smoother and softer than ever. Discover some natural oils that will keep your skin in excellent health even during the coldest months of the year.

Face Oils For Winter Dry Skin

1. Sesame seed oil

Ayurveda recommends sesame seed (til) oil for winter. Sesame seed oil is light, odourless and easily absorbed by the skin. It is rich in nutrients and has healing properties. Sesame seed oil can be massaged on the face to relieve dryness.

2. Olive oil

Commonly referred to as 'liquid gold,' olive oil, in particular extra-virgin olive oil, is quite nutritious and is useful as a massage oil, primarily to soften the skin and provide nourishment. A natural moisturiser, olive oil contains many vitamins and minerals, and dermatologists recommend it for dehydrated skin during the winter months.

3. Almond oil

It is particularly beneficial for very dry skin and reduces itching, soreness, and dryness during the winter months. It is said to be soothing, healing, lubricating, softening, rejuvenating, and nourishing. Almond oil contains fatty acids that help maintain your skin's moisture and heal chapped and inflamed skin during the cold winter months. It can be added to face packs to moisturise dry skin.

4. Apricot kernel oil

The apricot kernel oil contains vitamins A, C, and E. In addition, it contains fatty acids and is a good source of unsaturated fats. Easily absorbed by the skin, it is used in a wide variety of cosmetic products and indirect external applications. The oil helps hydrate and moisturises the skin, relieving dryness.

5. Jojoba oil

It contains vitamins B complex and E, which help in skin repair and damage control and minerals such as zinc and copper, strengthening and keeping skin calm. It has a similar chemical structure to the skin's natural oil. As a result, it is easily absorbed in the skin, which reduces chafing and chapping redness caused by drying and eases the effects of eczema and rosacea.

6. Avocado oil

Avocado oil is perfect for dry, sensitive, or irritated skin since it contains high levels of vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids, which promote proper cell function and reduce inflammation. Since avocado oil is such a rich emollient, it is beneficial for dry, itchy, or ageing skin.

7. Lavender oil

Lavender oil, which is extracted from the fresh flowering tops of the plant, is the ideal remedy for skin that is acne-prone or irritated. People suffering from acne and skin irritation may find lavender oil particularly beneficial. As a natural antiseptic and disinfectant, it helps control sebum production and soothes irritation. Lavender oil can also enhance the effectiveness of other skincare products.

8. Argan oil

Argan oil contains Vitamin E and fatty acids that keep your skin supple even during the driest of winters. In addition, the oil is easily absorbed into the skin, leaving it feeling non-greasy. In addition to providing skin with a youthful glow, argan oil can also reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

9. Safflower oil

Safflower oil contains linoleic acid, an omega-6 fatty acid that helps your skin make ceramides, a type of lipid that helps your skin hold onto water and prevent dehydration. Compared to the other oils, safflower oil is the best for inflamed, dry skin - with the exception of argan oil, but safflower oil is much less expensive.

Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 13:24 [IST]