4 Amazing DIY Face Serums For Dry Skin

Dry and patchy skin can be a nightmare. It is difficult to handle and come with many other issues. Flakiness, patchiness and itchiness being the major ones. And most of us think putting on moisturiser is enough. But, no. Your dry skin needs more care and love. It needs some serum.

Serum is an amazing skincare ingredient with active ingredients that nourish and hydrate the skin. It is the extra punch of nourishment that your skin needs. Serums are the hot talk in the skincare town and are quite expensive. And if you want to give your skin this boost without putting a dent in your pockets, we have some DIY face serums for you.

These facial serums are easy to whip up and economical as well. You can store these serums for future use and their shelf life is from 4-6 months, so once you whip them up, you are sorted for a few months.

Let's now have a look at these serums.

DIY Facial Serums For Dry Skin

1. Jojoba oil, agran oil and lavender oil serum

Very similar to skin's natural oil, sebum jojoba oil is highly moisturising and helps to reduce the patchiness and flakiness. Besides, it has strong antibacterial properties that keep bacterial infestation at bay and leave you with clean and healthy skin[1] . Argan oil has anti-ageing properties and improves skin elasticity to give you plump and youthful skin[2] . Lavender essential oil has antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties[3] that benefit and heal the skin and mix with other oils, it helps to hydrate the skin, thus tackling the issue of dry skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp jojoba oil

1/2 tbsp argan oil

3-4 drops of lavender essential oil

Method of use

Take a dark glass dropper bottle and pour the jojoba oil into it.

Next, add the argan oil into the bottle.

Lastly, add the drops of lavender essential oil, close the bottle and shake well.

Store this mixture in a cool and dark place.

Use this mix as the serum after you cleanse and tone your face.

Allow it to get absorbed into your skin for about 10 minutes before moving to the next skincare step.

2. Rosehip seed oil, lavender oil and sandalwood oil mix serum

One of the best oils for the skin, rosehip oil has vitamins and fatty acids that hydrate the skin and prevent skin inflammation[4] . Sandalwood oil has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that soothe and protect the skin and tackles the itchiness caused due to dry skin[5] . Jasmine oil is a great way to add moisture to the skin without clogging skin pores.

Ingredients

4 tbsp rosehip seed oil

5 drops lavender essential oil

5 drops sandalwood essential oil

5 drops jasmine essential oil

5 drops rose essential oil

Method of use

Take a dark glass dropper bottle and pour the rosehip seed oil into the bottle.

Add lavender, sandalwood, jasmine and rose essential oil into the bottle.

Close the lid and shake the bottle well or roll it in-between the palms of your hands to mix all the ingredients well.

Store this mix in a cool and dark place.

After you cleanse and tone the skin, take a few drops of the serum and massage your face in upward circular motions for a few seconds.

3. Jojoba oil, argan oil and lavender oil mix serum

This mix makes up for a great face serum to nourish, hydrate and rejuvenate dry skin. Jojoba oil, argan oil and lavender oil add hydration to the skin while maintaining skin health. Palmarosa oil helps regulate sebum production in the skin and treat dry and damaged skin[6] . Rich in anti-inflammatory properties, German chamolile oil helps to soothe dry and itchy skin[7] .

Ingredients

1 1/2 tbsp jojoba oil

1/2 tbsp argan oil

4 drops lavender essential oil

4 drops German chamomile essential oil

4 drops palmarosa essential oil

Method of use

Take a dark glass dropper bottle and add the jojoba oil into it.

Next, pour the argan oil into it.

Now, add the above mentioned essential oils- lavender, German chamomile and palmarosa, into it.

Close the lid and shake the bottle well to mix all the oils together.

After you cleanse and tone your face, take a few drops of this serum and apply it on your face.

4. Avocado oil, emu oil and myrrh oil serum

Avocado oil not only hydrates and soothes the skin, but it also boosts collagen production in the skin to leave you with supple and refreshed skin[8] . Emu oil is an oil that is easily absorbed into the skin and thus is a great ingredient to add hydration to the skin. Myrrh oil adds to mix by adding moisture to the skin and providing relief to the chapped and itchy dry skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp avocado oil

1/2 tbsp emu oil

2-4 drops of myrrh oil

Method of use

In a dark glass dropper bottle, pour the avocado oil.

Add the emu oil into it.

Lastly, add the myrrh oil.

Close the lid and shake the bottle well or rub it in-between your palms to mix all the ingredients together.

Store the bottle in a cool and dark place.

Apply a few drops of this mixture on your face after you're done cleansing and toning.

