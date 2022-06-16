Just In
DIY Moisturisers For Oily Skin, With Basic Kitchen Ingredients
In terms of skin type, oily skin is perhaps one of the most difficult to manage because it tends to be sensitive and prone to acne. In addition, the excess production of oil makes the skin look dull. People tend to believe that since their skin is naturally oily, they do not need to use a moisturiser. In reality, this only exacerbates the problem and leads to breakouts. Therefore, it is very important to moisturise oily skin daily.
Depending on how oily your skin is, you can moisturise once or twice daily. Here are some DIY moisturisers for oily skin.
Homemade Moisturisers For Oily Skin
1. Milk
Among the many benefits of milk is the presence of lactic acid, which has moisturising properties and helps maintain the skin's barrier function. Take a quarter cup of fresh milk and add a few drops of lime juice. Combine well and apply to your face. Leave on for ten minutes before washing off. Repeat once a week.
2. Sunflower oil
Sunflower seed oil is rich in linoleic acid, which hydrates and strengthens the skin barrier. To use, apply a few drops of sunflower oil onto the skin. Do not rinse off. Apply at least once per day to keep the skin moisturised.
3. Green tea
Green tea prevents trans epidermal water loss and maintains the skin's moisture balance. Infuse green tea bags in hot water, allow them to cool, and empty the contents into a bowl. Stir in honey and apply the pack to your face and neck. Wash it off after ten minutes. Use this moisturising face pack 1-2 times per week.
4. Rose petals
Rose water has been shown to have toning and astringent effects on the skin, which can be attributed to its rose petal extract.
Put some rose water in a saucepan and add one cup of rose petals. Bring to a boil, then cool and strain. You can add aloe vera gel to it and refrigerate it. After that, you can apply it to your face. This can be done every night before you go to bed.
5. Strawberry
Strawberry's moisturising properties can help decrease trans epidermal water loss and nourish and hydrate your skin.
Mash two or three strawberries to form a thick, pulpy paste. Combine this paste with a tablespoon of fresh cream and one to two teaspoons of honey. Massage this moisturising face pack into the skin on the face and neck. Rinse thoroughly after ten minutes. Repeat two times a week.
6. Lemon and honey
Lemon functions as an astringent. Honey is an excellent emollient that moisturises your skin and may also help reduce acne.
Add the juice of a lemon and honey, mix well, then apply to your face and neck and wash it off after 15 minutes. The best results are obtained by repeating this treatment 1-2 times weekly.
