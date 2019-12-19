DIY Anti-Ageing Creams For Youthful Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Signs of skin ageing are difficult to fight. As we age, our skin does too. It starts to sag and fine lines and wrinkles become prominent. And then we resort to the various anti-ageing creams that claim to treat fine lines and wrinkles, but to no avail. These expensive creams rarely give us any substantial result. But, what if we tell you that you can get the youthful skin that you so desire with a DIY anti-ageing cream. Yep, you read that right!

In this article, we bring to you for such DIY anti-ageing creams that will nourish and pamper your skin while diminishing the signs of skin ageing. So, before you spend a fortune on the anti-ageing creams available in the market, do give these a try.

1. Shea Butter, Jojoba Oil & Beeswax Mix

A rich source of vitamin A, Beeswax reduces the appearance of wrinkles, boosts the skin cells regeneration and protects the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun[1] . Potent in fighting signs of skin ageing, jojoba oil soothes your skin and prevents it from any infextions[2] . Shea butter, coconut oil and almond oil rejuvenate and keep it moisturised to improve its appearance and texture[3] [4] .

Ingredients

1 tbsp shea butter

2 tbsp beeswax

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp jojoba oil

1tsp sandalwood oil

1/4 cup almond oil

Method of preparation and application

In a glass bowl, take shea butter, beeswax, almond oil and coconut oil.

Place it on a double boiler and wait till the ingredients start to melt.

Now add the rest of the ingredients and wait until all the ingredients have melted completely.

Pour the melted solution in a glass jour and wait for it to cool down and harden.

Massage this homemade cream to your face and hands in the morning and evening every day for best result.

2. Avocado, Beeswax and Olive Oil Mix

Rich in vitamins A, C, D and E, avocado improves the collagen production in the skin, thereby fighting signs of skin ageing[5] . Wheatgrass juice is rich in vitamins C and E and possesses antioxidant and anti-ageing properties that improve skin elasticity and diminishes signs of skin ageing[6] .

Ingredients

1/2 ripe avocado

1 tbsp beeswax

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp wheatgrass juice

Method of preparation and application

Mash the avocado to a pulp in a bowl. Keep it aside.

Put the beeswax on a double boiler and wait for it to melt.

Add mashed avocado, olive oil and wheatgrass juice to it and mix everything together well.

Take it off the flame and let it cool down and solidify.

Every night before you go to sleep, take a small amount of the cream obtained above and massage it into your face.

Leave it on overnight.

3. Coconut Oil, Beeswax And Vitamin E Oil mix

In addition to the moisturising and nourishing properties of coconut oil and beeswax, the vitamin E present in the mix prevents UV damage and improves the collagen production in the skin to prevent skin ageing[7] .

Ingredients

1 1/2 tbsp coconut oil

1/2 tbsp vitamin E oil

2 tbsp beeswax

A few drops of essential oil of your choice

Method of preparation and application

Take the beeswax in a glass jar and place it on a double boiler.

As it starts to melt, add the coconut oil. Keep stirring the mixture and wait until it melts completely.

Take it off the heat and add the essential oil of your choice and vitamin E oil to it. Stir well.

Pour the mixture in a jar and allow it to cool down.

Before you go to sleep, take a small amount of this mixture and massage it into your skin in circular motions.

Leave it on overnight.

Store it in a refrigerator for future use.

4. Cucumber, Shea Butter And Aloe Vera Mix

Aloe vera and cucumber significantly improve skin hydration. The collagen-boosting properties of aloe vera improve skin elasticity and decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles[8] . The acidic properties of lemon deep cleanse the skin.

Ingredients

1/4 cup grated cucumber

1 tbsp shea butter

1/4 cup aloe vera gel

2 tbsp coconut oil

1/2 cup curd

Juice of half a lemon

Method of preparation and application

Strain the grated cucumber to extract the juice.

Add curd and aloe vera gel to it and mix everything well. Keep it aside.

Take the shea butter and coconut oil in a pan.

Put it on low flame until it melts completely.

Take it off the flame and add it to the aloe-curd paste to it. Mix well.

Let the mixture cool down and refrigerate it until it thickens.

Massage this mix to your face every night before you go to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

