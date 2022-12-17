Detoxifying DIY Facial: Get Healthy, Glowing Skin In Just 6 Steps! Skin Care oi-Amritha K

As you may have noticed, there are several articles describing the importance of "detoxing" your skin. So, what does detoxing your skin mean?

As a result of environmental damage, your skin is susceptible to clogged pores caused by makeup, pollutants, and dead skin cells, making it acne-prone, dull, and sensitive. In order to cleanse, treat, brighten, hydrate, and soothe your skin, you must remove as many impurities, toxins, pollutants, and dead skin cells as possible [1].

You should try this at-home facial if you suffer from skin dullness, congested pores, or acne.

Detoxifying DIY Facial: Get Healthy, Glowing Skin In Just 5 Steps

Ingredients: Cucumber, aloe vera, and rose petals for facial stem

Directions

Step 1: To start your facial off on the right foot, remember to wash your face well before you begin. Next, use a cleansing milk as a double cleanse and gently massage the face in circular motions until it is clean.

Step 2: Once you are done with cleansing, it is time for you to exfoliate away dirt, grime and congestion from your skin. If you wish to do so, you should use a gentle AHA scrub (for brightening), or a gentle BHA scrub (for acne prone skin, blackheads and detoxification) and gently exfoliate in circular motions.

By using an acid-based scrub, you can ensure that your skin is thoroughly cleaned, going to the deepest layers as well.

Step 3: Once you have exfoliated, experts recommend that you create a steam at home to use afterward. You can steam your face for five minutes using cucumber, aloe vera, and rose petals, and then follow that up with massaging a moisturiser or facial massage cream into your skin for 5-10 minutes.

Sometimes those little pesky white-heads and blackheads come out as a result of this procedure.

Step 4: In the following step, apply a potent face mask containing a lot of nutrients, as your pores will be enlarged at this stage and ready to soak up all the goodness from the mask. You can use a cold spoon to assist in causing the mask to deposit on your face and tighten your pores.

Step 5: Following the removal of the mask from your skin, you should apply a serum specific to the concerns you're trying to address, and if you have a 24K face massaging device, use it to further infuse it into your skin.

Step 6: Lastly, you should use a hydrating moisturiser that you like that will work well for your skin and massage it upwards for five minutes on a daily basis. A good sunscreen should be applied immediately following this.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 18:00 [IST]