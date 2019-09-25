Demi Moore Shares Her Nighttime Skincare Routine And Shows Us How To Tackle Hypersensitive Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Do you ever wonder about the skincare routines of your favourite celebs? And especially celebrities like Demi Moore who has somehow managed to maintain great skin even at 56. Well, you don't have to wonder anymore. As it turns out, Demi Moore is a skincare lover and has a specific skincare routine which she shared with Harper's BAZAAR.

"My approach to skincare is generally less is more" said Demi as she started with her routine. She revealed that she has "hyper, hypersensitive skin" and therefore, she is quite particular about the products that she uses and they are fragrance-free. She also said that she likes to put the products down her neck, chest and boobs and not just her face.

Coming to her skincare routine, we have got to tell you that it isn't cheap. She uses amazing luxury products that will cost you thousands of dollars. But, it works amazingly well for her, so who are we to complain! It also tells you all that she does to handle her sensitive skin.

The first step in her skincare routine as in any skincare routine is cleansing. She uses Retrouve's Luminous Cleansing Elixir to cleanse her face. This is a water-free cleansing balm that gently cleanses the skin without irritating your sensitive skin. If she wants to deep cleanse the face, she uses CosMedix's Benefit Clean cleanser that is gentle on the skin and contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory ingredients to soothe her sensitive skin.

She then proceeded to wipe the face with a make-up eraser cloth. Makeup Eraser's Makeup Remover Cloth is something that Demi swears by. "Look at this, don't you see it's magic" said Demi while using this cloth and explaining how this cloth "literally takes off everything". This make-up eraser cloth is a sulphate-free [1] , paraben-free [2] and fragrance-free[3] product that makes it ideal to be used for sensitive skin.

The most important step in Demi's skincare routine is a moisturiser and she uses a whole bunch of them. She uses a mixture of moisturisers as she feels regular make-up usage strips the skin off the face and this helps to replenish the skin. Her favourite moisturiser is Biologique Recherche's Cream Dermopurifiante which contains ingredients such as glycerin [4] , allantoin [5] and ascorbic acid(vitamin C)[6] which are great for sensitive and reactive skin.

For the last step of her skincare routine, Demi uses a face sculpting stone to lift up her face. "When you're over 50, when you feel like your skin is hitting the floor, this actually is an incredible uplift", she said about the stone and then gave the best anti-ageing secret ever, "Smiling is the best free anti-ageing secret available"

So, with this nighttime routine, Demi Moore not only tells you the best way to handle sensitive skin but also how to maintain healthy, glowing and youthful skin. So, the next time you buy products for your sensitive skin, check for the above-mentioned ingredients and you'll make your skin really happy. Apart from these, here is a list of ingredients that are also ideal for sensitive skin and that you should look for in your products.

Calendula extract

Cucumber extract

Avena sativa

Shea butter

Honey

Chamomile extract

Aloe vera

Hyaluronic acid

Green tea extract

Niacinamide

Also, a facial massage every once in a while will uplift your skin, so give it a try!

View Article References [1] CUA, A. B., Wilhelm, K. P., & Maibach, H. I. (1990). Cutaneous sodium lauryl sulphate irritation potential: age and regional variability.British journal of dermatology,123(5), 607-613. [2] Zirwas, M. J., & Stechschulte, S. A. (2008). Moisturizer allergy: diagnosis and management.The Journal of clinical and aesthetic dermatology,1(4), 38–44. [3] Duarte, I., Silveira, J., Hafner, M., Toyota, R., & Pedroso, D. (2017). Sensitive skin: review of an ascending concept.Anais brasileiros de dermatologia,92(4), 521–525. doi:10.1590/abd1806-4841.201756111 [4] Lodén, M., & Wessman, W. (2001). The influence of a cream containing 20% glycerin and its vehicle on skin barrier properties.International journal of cosmetic science,23(2), 115-119. [5] Del Rosso J. Q. (2013). The role of skin care as an integral component in the management of acne vulgaris: part 1: the importance of cleanser and moisturizer ingredients, design, and product selection.The Journal of clinical and aesthetic dermatology,6(12), 19–27. [6] Wang, K., Jiang, H., Li, W., Qiang, M., Dong, T., & Li, H. (2018). Role of Vitamin C in Skin Diseases.Frontiers in physiology,9, 819. doi:10.3389/fphys.2018.00819