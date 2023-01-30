Deepika Padukone Skincare Tips: The Simplest Routine For All The Busy Gurls! Skin Care oi-Amritha K

It's no secret that Deepika Padukone is a minimalist! If you want to look perfect all the time, Deepika is your go-to star - she's a symbol of stylish fashion on screen and on the red carpet.

In an interview with Vogue, Deepu said: "I always make sure to remove all my makeup before I go to bed. No matter how tired I am or how hectic my day has been, I always make sure to remove it."

The fact that Deepika Padukone manages her skincare line is definitely a highlight here. And since so, it's only fair that we take a few tips from Deepika's skincare tips, right?

Deepika Padukone's Skincare Tips

On Instagram, Deepika shared her skincare routine for achieving healthy, radiant skin. She uploaded a selfie showing her naturally glowing face.

"Here's how I prepped my skin," Deepika wrote, sharing a step-by-step guide to her skincare regimen in the caption of her photo.

If you are someone who has a busy schedule and does not have time for an elaborate 12-step skincare routine, this is the right one for you!

Here is Deepika Padukone's skincare routine:

Using cold water, wash your face.

The best way to refresh your face is to ice it.

After patting it dry, apply Ashwagandha Bounce Rejuvenating Moisturiser to the face and neck.

Apply Patchouli Glow Sunscreen Drops [with SPF 40 PA+++].

While you are not required to follow Deepika Padukone's skincare routine exactly as it is, you can certainly take some inspiration from it.

If you do not wish to use the Ashwagandha Bounce Rejuvenating Moisturiser, you can use any moisturiser that is light on the skin. Heavy moisturisers, while providing more lubrication, can trigger acne breakouts, especially if the skin is oily.

Patchouli Glow Sunscreen Drops can be substituted with any sunscreen lotion that is suitable for your skin type. There are several Indian brands that sell sunscreens that are suitable for Indian skin types.

Why Should You Use Ice On Your Skin?

The best part, imo, about the ice water facial is that you don't need to go to a spa to get it done. All you need is a clean bowl, some water and ice cubes - and you are good to go.

A bowl large enough to fit your face comfortably and ice are all you need for this ice facial.

Washing with cold water benefits the skin in many ways. Acne prevention is one of them. In addition to regulating oil levels, cold water may also be better for certain skin conditions, such as rosacea [1][2].

The other beauty benefits of using ice/ice water are as follows:

Reduces morning eye and face puffiness.

Ice opens pores, which allows products to be absorbed more effectively.

Over time, it reduces the appearance of dark circles.

Controls blemishes and soothes inflamed acne.

Relieves inflammation caused by tweezing your eyebrows.

How To Do An Ice Water Facial?

Take a bowl of ice water and dip your face in it for 30 seconds.

Then dab your face with a soft cloth.

Try to do it twice or three times a day, once in the morning and once in the evening.

Alternatively, you can roll three ice cubes in a soft cotton cloth and gently rub them across your face in circular motions.

Note: You can add refreshing carrier oils or vegetables/fruits such as cucumbers when making ice cubes.

