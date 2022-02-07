26 Skin Care Mistakes That You Should Stop Right Now! Skin Care oi-Amritha K

When it comes to skincare, many of us unknowingly make many mistakes. However, we can easily avoid these skincare mistakes if we pay attention to them. Some of these mistakes are extremely common, and more than that, they are extremely tempting. We just can't resist a few of these - like popping a pimple or standing under that hot shower for 5 minutes too long.

Did you know that you can make your skin much better by avoiding these skincare mistakes?

Moreover, suppose you feel your skincare routine isn't doing it for you, or you just want to be certain you're not making any mistakes that could backfire in the long run. In that case, it may be due to these small mistakes you've been making when it comes to your skincare regime.

Here are a few common skincare mistakes you should avoid.

Common Skin Care Mistakes To Avoid

Not wearing sunscreen regularly

Not double cleansing to remove makeup and sunscreen

Popping pimples

Over-cleansing

Over-exfoliating

Not changing your towels or washcloths.

Not changing your pillowcase or sleeping on a cotton pillowcase

Using too much or too little product

Washing with very hot or very cold water

Applying your skincare incorrectly.

Touching your face excessively.

Using products that are not suited to your skin type or needs

Using overly drying products

Using too many products at the same time

Not maintaining a consistent skincare regimen.

Applying face cream to the skin under the eyes

Not using the right products to hydrate your skin.

Use of skin care products containing harmful chemicals such as sulphates, parabens, mineral oil, silicones, and phenoxyethanol

Applying comedogenic ingredients (products that clog pores), especially if you have acne

Storing your products incorrectly.

Not letting products expire, be mindful of the expiration dates.

Using unwashed makeup brushes

Not cleaning your spectacles regularly can result in acne and pimples for those who wear spectacles.

Following the same routine during the day and at night

Not removing makeup before going to sleep.

Sleeping insufficiently