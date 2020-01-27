10 Body Scrubs To Get Rid Of Dry Winter Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Dry skin is a common issue during winters. With the change in weather, your skin also changes its texture. Even if you naturally have oily skin, the cool winter air can strip the moisture of your skin and leave it dry and dehydrated. And along with the dry winter skin comes itchiness, patchiness and redness. The white flakes that are so commonly seen during this season can also be attributed to the dryness. It also leads to the accumulation of dead skin cells that clogs the skin pores and causes the infamous winter breakouts.

Don't worry. All this can be handled with some hydrating body scrubs. Exfoliating rejuvenates the skin. It takes out all the grime and leaves you with soft, supple and moisturised skin. And the best news- you can whip up some amazing body scrubs using the ingredients available in the kitchen.

Here are 10 natural DIY body scrubs that you can use to beat the winter dry skin.

1. Coffee And Coconut Oil Scrub This scrub will give your skin a hydration boost. Loaded with caffeine, coffee protects the skin from free radical damage and boosts blood circulation to rejuvenate your skin[1]. Coconut oil has excellent emollient properties and adds moisture to your skin[2]. The coarsely textured sugar gently exfoliates the skin and removes the dead skin cells and impurities to give you healthier skin. Ingredients 1 cup ground coffee

1/2 cup virgin coconut oil

1 cup of sugar Directions for use In a bowl, take the ground coffee.

Add sugar to it and give it a stir.

Next, add the coconut oil to the mixture and mix well.

Store the obtained scrub in a glass jar.

To use the scrub, dampen the skin, take a generous amount and massage it on the skin for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly in the shower.

Use this scrub once a week. 2. Honey And Salt Scrub Known for its anti-ageing, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, honey is also a great emollient for the skin. It locks the moisture in the skin and gently unclogs your skin pores as well. Meanwhile, salt improves the skin hydration and tackles the inflammation that is caused by dry skin. Ingredients 1 cup of salt

1/3rd cup honey

1/2 cup olive oil Directions for use In a bowl, mix the honey and olive oil together.

To this mixture, add the salt and mix well to get a coarse paste.

Store the mixture obtained in a glass jar.

When you take a shower the next time, dampen your skin, take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your skin using it for a couple of minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later in the shower.

Use this scrub 1-2 times in a week. 3. Oatmeal And Sugar Scrub This enriching scrub gently washes away all the grime from your face and fights skin ageing as well. The coarse oatmeal exfoliates the skin gently and removes all the dirt, impurities and dead skin cells[3]. Brown sugar inhibits hyperpigmentation and prevents wrinkles while exfoliating the skin[4]. Jojoba oil is the best anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing treatment you will ever get[5]. Ingredients 1/2 cup grounded oatmeal

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup honey

Few drops of jojoba oil Method of use Take the oatmeal in a bowl.

Add sugar, honey and jojoba oil to it and mix well.

Dampen your skin and use a generous amount of the mixture to scrub your face for a few minutes.

Rinse it off later thoroughly in the shower.

Use this scrub 1-2 time in a week. 4. Almond And Honey Scrub Rich in vitamin E, almonds protect the skin from free radical damage and the harmful UV rays of the sun as well[6]. Argan oil mends the skin barrier function to boost skin hydration and make your skin soft and plump[7]. Ingredients 4-5 almonds

1 tbsp honey

Few drops of argan oil Directions for use Grind the almonds to get a fine powder.

Add honey and argan oil to it and mix well to get a coarse mixture.

Dampen your skin and apply the mixture over it.

Gently scrub your skin in circular motions for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this scrub once a week. 5. Sea Salt And Lemon Scrub With the goodness of enriching vitamins and emollient properties, this all-natural scrub moisturises and brightens your skin. A great source of vitamin C, lemon boosts the collagen production in the skin to improve skin elasticity and fight signs of skin ageing[8]. Olive oil improves skin hydration while sea salt gets rid of all the dirt and impurities from the skin. Ingredients 1 cup of sea salt

1 tbsp lemon zest

1 cup olive oil Directions for use In the cup of salt, add lemon zest and olive oil.

Mix everything together well to get a coarse scrub.

Take a generous amount of this mixture and apply it on the wet skin.

Gently massage your skin in circular motions for about 2 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Follow it up with some moisturiser.

Use this scrub twice in a week. 6. Brown Sugar And Vanilla Extract Scrub Packed with hydrating and exfoliating ingredients, this body scrub works like a charm to dry, dull and tired skin. While brown sugar and coconut oil cleanse and moisturise your skin, vanilla extract with its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties soothes and refreshes the skin. Ingredients 1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup coconut oil Direction for use In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together.

Dampen your skin and gently massage your skin in circular motions with the above-obtained scrub for a few minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this scrub once or twice a week. 7. Green Tea And Sugar Scrub This is a powerful scrub made with natural ingredients that pump up its hydration and regeneration. Packed with powerful antioxidants, green tea rejuvenates the skin and adds a natural glow to it[9]. Ingredients 1 cup of green tea

2 cups of brown sugar

2 tbsp honey Directions for use Stew a cup of green tea and let it cool down to room temperature.

Add sugar and honey to it and mix well to get a coarse mixture.

Apply this mixture to your wet body and face and massage it into your skin in circular motions for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this scrub once a week. 8. Olive Oil And Orange Essential Oil Scrub Orange essential oil improves skin health and makes it smooth, moisturised and radiant. Meanwhile, sugar unclogs the skin pores and olive oil adds moisture to it. Ingredients 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup sugar

Few drops of orange essential oil Directions for use Mix all the ingredients together to get a gritted mixture.

Store the scrub in an airtight jar.

Apply the scrub on wet body and massage it in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Rinse it off later using water.

Use this scrub once every 10 days. 9. Orange Peel Powder And Gram Flour Scrub Orange peel powder is loaded with vitamin C. It helps to unclog skin pores, improve skin elasticity and make it soft, smooth and bright. Gram flour gently cleanses the skin and soothes the irritation caused by dry skin. Ingredients 1/2 cup orange peel powder

1/2 cup gram flour

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp coconut oil Directions for use Mix orange peel powder and gram flour in a bowl.

Add lemon juice and coconut oil to it and mix well.

Store this scrub in a glass jar.

Apply a generous amount of this scrub on your wet skin and massage it in circular motions for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Use this scrub 1-2 times in a week. 10. Banana And Brown Sugar Scrub Banana contains vitamin A that moisturises the skin and stimulates skin cells regeneration to make your skin hydrated and healthier[10]. Brown sugar fights the signs of skin ageing. Ingredients 1 large ripe banana

1/2 cup brown sugar Directions for use Chop the banana into smaller pieces and add them into a bowl.

Add sugar to it and mash both of these together to make a gritty paste.

Dampen your skin and massage it in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Use this scrub once a week.

Use of these homemade natural scrubs will give you nourished and hydrated skin during the cold and dry winter season. However, remember not to overdo it. Be regular, not frequent. We hope you try these and if you do let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.