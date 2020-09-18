11 Best Homemade Face Masks For Acne Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Acne is hard on your skin. At its worst, your skin becomes sensitive, inflamed and painful to deal with. Taking care of the skin, therefore, becomes extremely essential when you are dealing with acne. And what better than a nourishing face maks to pamper your skin! But, is the store-bought face mask the right choice for the acne-prone skin. We think not!

Acne is a stubborn skin condition. And while the store-bought face masks seem promising, they come with tons of side effects like redness of the skin, itching, irritation, and sometimes worsening of the breakouts. The chemical-infused face masks don't always work to soothe the already-sensitive skin. And that is precisely the reason many people prefer homemade face masks to deal with aggressive skin conditions like acne.

So, today at Boldsky, we are sharing with you the best homemade face masks that can help you calm and prevent acne. These are whipped up with natural ingredients that are gentle on the skin and heal the skin to get rid of acne.

1. Turmeric, Honey And Milk A gem for Ayurveda, turmeric is replete with antibacterial, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory properties, all of which are amazing to treat acne.[1] The antibacterial properties of honey makes it a potent solution from the problem of acne.[2] Milk being an exfoliator for the skin, thanks to lactic acid, helps to clear the skin of dead skin and other grime, thereby treating acne.[3] What you need ½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp milk Method of use In a bowl, take the turmeric powder.

Add honey to it and stir well.

Lastly, add the milk and mix everything well to get a smooth paste.

Wash your face and pat it dry.

Apply the paste to your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later using warm water. 2. Avocado And Vitamin E Oil Avocado is packed with omega-3 fatty acids such as lauric acid that is proven to be effective for the treatment of acne. Besides, the antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of avocado helps to clear the skin and soothe the inflammation and pain caused by acne.[4] Vitamin E is a natural antioxidant that helps in skin cell regeneration and thus treat acne.[5] What you need 1 ripe avocado

1 tsp vitamin E oil Method of use In a bowl, scoop out the avocado and mash it into a pulp using a fork.

Add vitamin E oil to it. Mix well.

Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and tepid water. Pat dry.

Apply the avocado- vitamin E mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thorough using cold water. 3. Honey And Cinnamon Combining the antibacterial properties of honey with the antimicrobial properties of cinnamon helps to unclog the infected skin pores and makes for a potent face mask for acne.[6] What you need 2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp cinnamon Method of use Mix both the ingredients in a bowl and keep it aside.

Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and pat dry.

Apply the above-obtained mixture all over your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water. 4. Strawberry And Yogurt Strawberry is a rich source of vitamin C, which is an amazing antioxidant that helps to improve collagen production and heal the skin to clear acne.[7] Besides, the anti-inflammatory properties of strawberry provides an instant relief from the painful zits. The lactic acid present in yogurt exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin and unclog the skin pores, leaving you with acne-free skin.[3] What you need 2 ripe strawberries

2 tbsp yogurt Method of use In a bowl, mash the strawberries into pulp.

Add yogurt to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture all over your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water. Acne On Your Mind? These 20 Preventive Tips Will Help You Get Clear Skin 5. Activated Charcoal And Aloe Vera The antibacterial and deep cleansing properties of activated charcoal helps to clear out the bacteria from your pores, giving you immense relief from acne.[8] The multipurpose aloe vera has an anti-acne effect owing to its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antiseptic and wound-healing properties.[9] What you need 1 tbsp activated charcoal

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 drop of tea tree oil Method of use In a bowl, mix all the ingredients to get a thick paste.

Take a generous amount of this mixture and massage it all over your face in circular motions for about a minute.

Leave it on your face for another 10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later using lukewarm water. 6. Honey, Lemon And Baking Soda Both honey and baking soda have strong antibacterial properties to lift the grime and bacteria from your face, putting a stop to acne.[10] The healing properties of honey also help to soothe the skin while lemon rich in vitamin C helps boost skin rejuvenation and improve skin appearance.[7] What you need 1 tbsp honey

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp baking soda Method of use In a bowl, mix all the ingredients.

Apply the mixture to your face. Avoid the area near your mouth and eyes.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Rinse off the mask using lukewarm water.

Finish it off with a cold rinse and pat dry. 7. Papaya, Egg White And Honey Papaya is packed with an enzyme called papain. It deeply exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin and bacteria, making it a powerful acne-fighting remedy.[11] Egg white helps to balance the oil production in the skin and tones you skin. What you need 4-5 chunks of ripe papaya

1 egg white

1 tsp honey Method of use Beat the egg white until it becomes fluffy. Keep it aside.

Mash the papaya chunks into pulp.

Add the mashed papaya to the egg white and stir well.

Lastly, add the honey to it and mix everything well.

Apply the paste to your face.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly with lukewarm water.

Follow up with a cold water rinse and pat dry. 8. Oatmeal and Coconut Oil Oatmeal is a excellent exfoliant for the skin that removes unwanted grime and bacteria from the skin leaving you with nourished and acne-free face.[12] Coconut oil is a fantastic acne-fighting remedy thanks to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.[13] What you need 3 tbsp ground oatmeal

¼ cup of warm water

1 tbsp coconut oil Method of use Take the oatmeal in a bowl.

Add water to it and mix it well until you get a smooth paste.

Add coconut oil to this mixture. Stir well.

Wash your face with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Once the 15 minutes are up, sprinkle some water on your face and massage your face in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water. 9. Coconut Oil And Baking Soda The anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and healing properties of coconut oil combined with the antibacterial properties of baking soda gives you one of the best face masks for acne. [13] [10] What you need 1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp baking soda Method of use In a bowl, mix coconut oil and baking soda.

Continue to stir the mixture until you get a smooth paste.

Wash your face with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Apply the above-obtained paste on your face.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Once the 15 minutes are over, sprinkle some water on your face and massage your face in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly with warm water.

Follow it up with cold water rinse and pat dry. 10. Honey And Baking Soda If you want fast relief from acne, this simple remedy is the one for you. With these amazing antibacterial ingredients, you get a face mask that focuses on removing the harmful acne-causing bacteria from your skin and unclogging the skin pores to clear your acne once and for all. What you need 1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp baking soda

1 tsp coconut oil Method of use In a bowl, mix all the ingredients until you get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste all over your face.

Massage your face in upward circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on your skin for another 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly with lukewarm water. 11. Aloe Vera, Tea Tree Oil And Egg White Aloe vera is a nourishing agent for the skin that improves skin appearance while fighting acne. Tea tree oil, with its strong antibacterial properties, is the essential oil of choice for many. It helps to keep your skin clear and healthy.[14] What you need 2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 egg white

2 drops of tea tree oil Method of use Whip egg white in a bowl until you get a fluffy mixture.

Add aloe vera gel and tea tree oil to it. Mix well to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste all over your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.