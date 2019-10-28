Benefits Of Doing Facial In Winters Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

It is almost winter season. With the change in season, there is a shift in your skin as well. And that means we need to change the way we approach our skincare. A Facial is an important tool to keep your skin in happy and glowing. And winter is the perfect time to pamper your skin and give your skin a facial treat. And for those who have not delved into the world of facials yet, winter is the season to get into it and get your first facial done. This is mainly because you will be able to notice the difference in your skin after the facial extensively.

Talking about facials, they not only pamper your skin but there are some facials out there that specifically target different skin problems. With the change in season, why does the skin needs extra care? What are the benefits of facial in winters? How often should you do a facial in winters? And what facial should you go for? These are all the questions that we are going to tackle in this article. With that being said, let's delve into all about winter facials.

Why Does Your Skin Need Extra Love In Winters

With the winter season comes the chill and dryness in the air. And this can suck the moisture from your skin and make your skin dry and patchy. This coupled with the harmful rays of the sun can damage your skin to a great extent. And if you think that sun rays don't harm the skin in winters, think again!

And so, there needs to a change in the way you care for your skin. Facials come into the picture here. It can work wonders to prevent your skin from winter damage and give your skin what it needs. Let's move on to the benefits of facial in winters.

Benefits Of Facial In Winters

1. Nutrient boost for your skin

No matter how much you try you can not protect your skin from the harshness of the winters. To maintain its texture and appearance, your skin needs some essential nutrients. And that is compromised during the winter season. A facial helps to replenish that. The products used during the process contain essential vitamins and antioxidants that help to maintain your skin health. Not only do these products provide anti-ageing benefits, but they also tackle skin inflammation, sun damage and help improve skin barrier function. A facial, thus, benefit the skin by providing the skin with the nutrient boost that it needs.

2. Exfoliation

Accumulation of dead skin cells is not uncommon during winters. The skin becomes dry and the skin cell turnover also decreases. This means your skin doesn't bounce back as it should. Facials help exfoliate the skin and thus help tackle this issue. Exfoliation removes dead skin cells, dirt and impurities from your skin and leaves you with refreshed and revitalised skin.

3. Deep pore cleansing

As said above, the skin becomes dry and the dead skin cell accumulation hikes up. This lead to clogged pores. And if you have any idea about skincare, you would know that clogged pores can do irreversible damage to your skin. From acne to blackheads, there are various skin issues that occur when your pores are clogged. A facial deep cleanses your skin, unclogs the skin pores and leave you with a soft and refreshed skin.

4. Adds hydration to the skin

Excessive dry skin is common during the harsh climate of winters. With the chill in the air and the heaters blowing indoors, your skin tends to lose moisture. Dry skin comes with its own set of problems and can lead to irritation, itchiness and redness. During the process of a facial, moisturisers, serums and face masks are applied to your skin that does a great job of hydrating your skin and thus treating dry, patchy and flaking skin.

Do You Have A Dry Skin? Here Are Some Tips To Follow

5. Adds Glow to the skin

Another great benefit of a facial is that it adds a natural glow to your skin. The various products applied to your skin during the facial process nourish your skin and the massage provided improves blood circulation in your skin. This, in turn, helps to boost collagen production in the skin to improve your skin elasticity and give you smooth and glowing skin.

How Often Should You Go For A Facial In Winters

To pamper your skin during the winters, go for a facial every 4-6 weeks. But remember, doing it just once won't make a difference. You need to be consistent to really see a change in your skin.

And that's all, folks! Depending on your skin type and your need, there are various types of facial that you can go for in winter season. Check them out and choose the one that you need.