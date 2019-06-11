11 Quick & Effective Home Remedies To Treat Clogged Pores On Face Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Enlarged and clogged facial pores can lead to various skin issues including acne. [1] Clogged pores are mainly caused by the excess sebum collected in your skin pores. The dead skin cells, dirt and impurities that get accumulated on our skin are another reason for clogged skin pores. They make your skin dull, damaged and lifeless.

Hence, to maintain healthy skin, it is very important to clean the skin pores on a regular basis. This issue is more prevalent in people with oily skin as excess sebum production is one of the main reasons for clogged pores. Therefore, it is important to make deep cleansing your skin pores a part of your daily skincare routine.

To help you with that, today at Boldsky, we have eleven amazing home remedies that can deep clean your skin pores and give you a healthy looking skin. Check them out below!

1. Multani Mitti, Oatmeal And Rose Water Mix

Multani mitti is one of the best natural ingredients to remove the dead skin and cells and impurities from the skin, thus unclogging skin pores. Oatmeal possesses antioxidant properties that help to remove the dead skin cells and rejuvenate the skin. [2] Rose water has astringent properties that help to shrink skin pores and thus prevent it from clogging.

Ingredients

2 tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp grounded oatmeal

1½ tbsp rose water

½ tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tbsp water

Method of use

Take multani mitti in a bowl.

Add lemon juice and water to this and give it a good mix.

Next, add the oatmeal and stir the mixture to mix everything together.

Lastly, add the rose water and mix all the ingredients together well to make a paste.

Let it sit for a few minutes.

Splash some cold water on your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 20 minutes to dry.

Dip a cotton ball in lukewarm water and use this cotton ball to take off the pack from your face.

Once done, wash your face with lukewarm water, followed by cold water. This step is important as warm water helps to open the skin pores whereas cold water closes it.

Repeat this remedy two times in a week for the best result.

2. Orange Peel Powder And Rose Water

Orange peel powder has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that cleanse the skin pores and give a soothing effect to the skin.[3] Besides, it protects the skin from the harmful UV rays.

Ingredients

Dried peel of an orange

2 tbsp rose water

Method of use

Grind the dried orange peel to get powder.

Add rose water to this and mix both the ingredients together well to make a paste.

Apply this paste on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the best result.

3. Egg White And Lemon Juice

Egg white not only helps to cleanse the skin pores, but it also prevents premature ageing of the skin.[4] Lemon is an astringent that helps to shrink skin pores and prevent them from clogging.[5]

Ingredients

1 egg white

2-3 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Separate the egg white in a bowl.

Add lemon juice to this and give it a good mix.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly and wash your face using a mild cleanser and lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the best result.

4. Baking Soda And Honey

The exfoliating and antibacterial properties of baking soda mixed with the emollient, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of honey give you a great remedy for deep cleansing your skin pores. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

2 tbsp honey

Method of use

Take the baking soda in a bowl.

Add honey to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

5. Tomato

Apart from being a great bleaching agent for the skin, tomato has a cleansing effect on the skin that helps to improve skin texture and appearance. [7]

Ingredient

Tomato puree (as needed)

Method of use

Take a generous amount of tomato puree on your fingers and gently rub it on your face for a few minutes.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Follow it up with a cold water rinse.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day for a couple of weeks for the best result.

6. Cucumber And Rose Water

The highly moisturising cucumber helps to remove dead skin cells and impurities from the skin and thus unclogs skin pores. [7]

Ingredients

3 tbsp cucumber juice

3 tbsp rose water

Method of use

Take the cucumber juice in a bowl.

Add rose water to this and give it a good stir.

Use a brush to apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the best result.

7. Brown Sugar And Olive Oil

Brown sugar is a great exfoliant for the skin that removes dead skin cells and impurities from the skin to unclog skin pores. Olive oil has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that protect and heal your skin.[8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Take the brown sugar in a bowl.

Add olive oil to this and give it a good mix.

Gently rub your face in circular motions using this mixture for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

8. Sandalwood, Turmeric And Rose Water

Sandalwood powder tones your skin and helps to shrink skin pores and thus improve the texture and appearance of your skin. Turmeric soothes and heals the skin, besides keeping it healthy.[9]

Ingredients

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp rose water

Method of use

In a bowl, mix sandalwood and turmeric powder together.

Add rose water to this and give it a good mix to obtain a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the best result.

9. Coconut Oil And Lemon Juice

Coconut oil moisturises and protects the skin [10] , while lemon has astringent properties that help to shrink skin pores.

Ingredients

1 tsp extra virgin coconut oil

1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method of use

Wash your face using a mild cleanser and lukewarm water, and pat dry.

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your face and gently massage your face for about 10 minutes.

Dip a washcloth in lukewarm water, squeeze out the excess water and wipe your face using this washcloth.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the best result.

10. Activated Charcoal, Aloe Vera And Almond Oil Mix

Activated charcoal is a great ingredient to pull out the dirt and impurities from the skin pores. Aloe vera has amino acids that act as a natural astringent to tighten skin pores, cleanse it and improve the appearance of your skin. [11] Almond oil keeps the skin hydrated and also helps to shrink skin pores. [12] Tea tree oil has strong antibacterial properties that help to maintain healthy skin.[13]

Ingredients

1 tsp activated charcoal powder

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

½ tsp almond oil

4-5 drops of tea tree oil

Method of use

Take the activated charcoal powder in a bowl.

Add aloe vera gel and almond oil to this and give it a good mix.

Lastly, add a few drops of tea tree oil and mix everything together well.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply this mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy twice a month for the best result.

11. Papaya, Pumpkin And Coffee Powder

Both papaya and pumpkin contain enzymes that are great skin exfoliators and thus help to remove dead skin cells, dirt and impurities from the clogged skin pores and help to unclog them. [7] Coffee is another skin exfoliant that helps to unclog skin pores while maintaining skin health.

Ingredients

½ ripe papaya

2 tbsp pumpkin puree

2 tsp coffee powder

Method of use

Chop the papaya, add it to a bowl and mash it into pulp.

Add pumpkin puree and coffee powder to this and mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes to dry.

Sprinkle some water on your face and gently scrub your face in circular motions to remove the mixture.

Rinse your face thoroughly using lukewarm water.

Infographic References: [14] [15] [16]

