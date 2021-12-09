7 Beauty Tips For People With Psoriasis Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that causes red, scaly patches on the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp, and is a long-term (chronic) health problem. Typically, it flares for a few weeks or months, then subsides for a while or goes into remission.

The immune system, at least in part, is responsible for psoriasis by mistakenly attacking healthy skin cells. When you are sick or fighting an infection, your immune system kicks into overdrive to combat the infection. This can trigger another flare-up of your psoriasis. The most common trigger is strep throat [1].

Skin Care Tips For People With Psoriasis

When you have psoriasis, you can have a hard time feeling comfortable in your own skin. Symptoms like dryness and blotchiness are uncomfortable. Sometimes you might feel like just staying home. Your life doesn't have to be controlled by psoriasis. Get some relief from your psoriasis symptoms with these simple beauty tricks [2].

1. Take a warm bath

Psoriasis symptoms like dry skin and itching can be relieved by hot baths. Always use a mild soap to avoid irritation. Adding bath oil, oatmeal, or Epsom salts is fine. Don't rub your towel all over your body when you're done bathing to avoid chafing.

2. Scrub lightly

To avoid irritating your skin, scrub lightly when you're bathing or taking off your makeup. Instead of abrasive options like loofahs, which can aggravate psoriasis, use a soft washcloth. Go for chemical-free beauty products whenever possible. No matter how good it feels, don't scratch, pick, or rub the sensitive patches of psoriasis on your skin [3].

3. Moisturise daily

Managing your psoriasis is as simple as keeping your skin moisturized. Moisturizing creams, lotions, and ointments are on the market to treat dry or itchy skin. Ask your doctor which one will work best for you. You should apply moisturizer right after you get out of the shower or bath when your skin is soft and moist.

4. Change your diet

Adopting an anti-inflammatory diet has proven beneficial for many people with psoriasis. The best foods for decreasing inflammation are those high in omega-3 fatty acids (walnuts, olive oil, pumpkin seeds), as well as colourful fruits and vegetables (spinach, carrots, blueberries, mangos). In general, you should avoid foods that cause inflammation, such as red meat, dairy products, and nightshade vegetables (tomatoes, potatoes, peppers) [4].

5. Get some sun

Sunlight can do a lot for psoriasis skin. Go outside every day for at least 15 minutes. Sunburns can sometimes trigger flare-ups, so don't overdo it.

6. Manage your stress

Keeping your stress under control can make your skin look better. Flare-ups of psoriasis are related to stress. Flare-ups are a major source of stress, so this can be a vicious cycle if not managed [5].

7. Set your wardrobe

If you have psoriasis, layers are the way to go. Fabrics like wool and polyester can scratch your skin and cause irritation. Dress in layers with a soft fabric on the bottom, like cotton or bamboo.

Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 17:53 [IST]