Beauty Benefits Of Goat Milk: How Good Is It For Your Skin? Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Although goat milk isn't part of the 'top beauty routines' list, it certainly should be. Beyond being a popular breakfast choice, goat milk can actually nourish and pamper the skin. Beauty experts say that goat milk is THE milk that does a body and faces good - it is so light and safe that goat milk is safe for babies.

For thousands of years, goat milk has been used to soothe sensitive skin. People with skin problems should start here, especially those who are doing an 'elimination diet' from all of their other skincare products. So, let's explore how goat milk can benefit your skin.

Beauty Benefits Of Goat Milk

The essential fatty acids found in goat milk are more abundant than those found in cow milk, and they belong to the Omega-6 family of fatty acids. In addition to calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamin A, and vitamin C, goat milk is also a rich source of calcium and potassium [1][2].

What are the benefits of goat milk for your skin?

Goat milk acts as a natural moisturizer and absorbs into the skin, thus keeping the skin soft, smooth, and supple [3].

The same PH levels of goat milk are also found in human skin, which means it won't upset the skin's natural acid mantle or cause an imbalance.

With its gentle, nourishing properties, goat milk can offer relief to conditions such as psoriasis and eczema [4].

The goat milk is also rich in lactic acid, which gently exfoliates the skin and helps it hold moisture within the skin barrier, which is good for the skin.

Goat milk contains a wide variety of fatty acids that help nourish dry and damaged skin.

It is believed that goat milk can be used to treat acne and blemishes on the skin. Proteins found in goat milk have anti-microbial properties, which can prevent acne-causing bacteria from growing.

Since goat milk is composed of a lot of fatty acids, it has potent anti-inflammatory properties, and it is known for reducing irritation and inflammation.

How to use goat milk for skin?

You can use goat milk directly on your skin as a face mask. Also, you can incorporate it into your skincare routines through moisturizing face creams and nourishing soaps.

Note: If you're allergic to goat's milk, you're likely to have an allergic reaction if you use products that have goat's milk in them. So you might want to do a patch test and make sure you're good before making the switch [5].

On A Final Note...

Goat milk is good for your skin. According to experts, goat's milk contains higher levels of protein and calcium than cow's milk. In addition, goat's milk may be able to help our bodies more effectively absorb essential nutrients than cow's milk, which has a tendency to interfere with our body's ability to process minerals such as iron and copper.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 15:50 [IST]