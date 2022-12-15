An Easy Three-Step Skincare Routine For Combination Skin

ENGLISH
    Skin types are of mainly three types and they are - dry, oily and combination skin. And essentially, the skin care you provide should be focusing on the type of the skin over anything.

    Combination skin is tricky to care for. What happens when your skin decides to be oily and dry at the same time, right?

    It might not be easy, but you can definitely find a routine that softens dry patches and fights shininess. It doesn't matter what percentage of your skin is oily and dry, or if you have dry and oily patches that aren't in the common places - the approach is the same.

    Three-Step Skincare Routine

    Step 1: Cleanse and clean

    Any skincare routine should begin with the use of a face cleanser that is effective in removing dirt, sebum, and dead skin cells.

    However, if you have combination or sensitive skin, you should choose a cleanser that will retain the natural oils and pH levels of your skin while simultaneously removing grime, leaving your face feeling fresh and clean [1].

    For best results, use a cleanser that is soap-free, fragrance-free, and non-irritant.

    If you do not like cleansing lotions, choose cleansing bars with a non-soap formulation containing a shea blend, which helps to maintain a skin-friendly pH level. Ideally, you should wash your face with luke-warm water instead of cold or hot water and pat your face dry using a clean towel once you have finished.

    Step 2: Moisturise and hydrate

    If you have combination or dry skin, you should follow up your cleanser by applying a rich moisturiser.

    You should use hydrating lotions to keep your skin soft and supple at all times.

    You should use moisturisers that contain macadamia nut oil, shea butter, or vitamin B5, as these have been clinically proven to provide 24 hours of skin comfort after just one application [2].

    Step 3: Sunscreen and protect

    The final step in your skincare routine should be to apply a good sunscreen. Many people tend to skip this step entirely due to our hot and humid climate.

    In addition, sunscreens protect your skin from UVA, UVB, and infrared radiations, which are more damaging. These radiations can cause sunburns, sun redness, skin darkening, and premature aging, making them one of the most crucial steps in your skin care regimen [3].

    However, if you do not wish to use multiple products, make sure you use a moisturiser that contains an SPF to protect your skin.

    And, that's about it!

    Story first published: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 15:30 [IST]
    Desktop Bottom Promotion