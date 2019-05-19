9 Things People With Oily Skin Should Never Do Skin Care lekhaka-Somya ojha

Oily skin is a common skin concern among people all over the world. It is a result of overactive sebaceous glands that lead to excess production of sebum [1] . This skin type is susceptible to a variety of distressing conditions like frequent acne breakouts and blemishes.

This type of skin can be attributed to a wide range of factors like genetics, lifestyle habits, environmental factors, etc. Apart from these, there are multiple factors that can trigger excessive sebum production in your skin and make it look shiny and greasy.

Listed below are things that people with oily skin should never do as they can aggravate oily skin type and cause the skin to break out.

Things People With Oily Skin Should Avoid

1. Using a harsh toner

Skin toner is a valuable product that balances the pH level of your skin. It acts as an astringent and removes excess oil from the surface of the skin [2] . Using a skin toner can benefit oily skin type and help it get rid of excess oil. However, it is crucial to use a mild toner as using a harsh toner can cause skin irritation that can further lead to blemishes.

2. Sleeping with make-up on

People with oily skin should never sleep with make-up on. Sleeping with make-up can cause serious damage to the quality of your skin and trigger a host of skin issues. It can block the skin pores and lead to acne breakouts, whiteheads, and blackheads. Also, it can speed up your skin's ageing process and cause premature signs of ageing. Most importantly, it may cause an increase in sebum production and exacerbate the problem of oiliness.

3. Skipping exfoliation

Exfoliation is an essential skin care step as it removes excess sebum, dead skin cells, and dirt from the deep layers of the skin. It is imperative for people with oily skin to exfoliate regularly to ensure the skin pores do not get clogged and acne breakouts stay at bay.

On the other hand, skipping exfoliation can cause a great deal of harm to the texture of the oily skin type and also cause the skin to breakouts. Use a face scrub that is specifically formulated for oily skin on a regular basis to ward off clogged skin pores. Also, you should be gentle while using the scrub as aggressive scrubbing can do more harm than good.

4. Wearing thick make-up

Wearing thick make-up is a complete no-no for oily skin. Wearing layers of make-up can lead to excess sebum production and even cause a breakdown of the foundation. Instead of wearing multiple layers of make-up, just opt for long-lasting make-up products that offer full coverage and feature oil-free formulation to keep the unwanted shine and greasiness at bay.

5. Using harsh facial cleanser

Facial cleansers are designed to remove dirt, sebum, and oil from cosmetic products from the skin's surface. [3] Ideally, dermatologists recommend cleansing your face twice a day with a mild facial cleanser that not only removes the dirt from the skin's surface but also leaves the skin feeling moist and looking fresh. Nowadays, there are a wide array of facial cleansers available in the stores.

However, a lot of these cleansers cause excessive dryness and are considered to be harsh as they contain dyes and perfumes that can affect skin's overall health and cause irritation to acne-prone skin type. The side effect of using cleansers that dry out the skin is excess sebum production on the surface of the skin [4] .

Instead of using a harsh facial cleanser in your daily skin care routine, use a mild or light liquid face cleanser for maximum benefits. Liquid face cleansers are considered to be suitable for oily skin. These facial cleansers also moisturize the skin [5] .

6. Using oil-based cosmetics

If you have oily, acne-prone skin then you should be extra careful with the type of cosmetics that you use. It has been found that using oil-based cosmetics can aggravate acne [6] . Furthermore, the use of oil-based make-up items can create an oily sheen on the surface of the skin and make it appear sticky. Whether it is a foundation or a concealer, use a powder-based make-up product to help your skin look its absolute best.

7. Using the wrong type of facial moisturizer

A facial moisturizer is an essential skincare product that helps the skin stay well-moisturized and hydrated. It shields the skin from harsh external factors like air pollutants and dust. Ideally, facial moisturizers are designed to be non-greasy and non-comedogenic. However, the type that best suits the requirements of oily skin type come with silicone-based derivatives and contain oil absorbent compounds that can abate unwanted greasiness and shine [7] .

Meanwhile, using the wrong type of facial moisturizer can affect your skin's appearance, leave it extremely greasy, and lead to unsightly acne breakouts. While buying a facial moisturizer, carefully go through the label to make sure that you get the right moisturizer that does not exacerbate oily skin.

8. Using oil-in-water cream sunscreen

Sunscreen is a staple beauty item that safeguards the skin from the harsh effects of the sun rays. It hinders the transmission of hazardous ultraviolet radiation into the skin and reduces the risk of skin cancer [8] .

The most commonly used type of sunscreens features oil-in-water formulation. Though these types of sunscreens offer effective sun protection, they can cause excess greasiness. Instead of using oil-in-water sunscreen, it is best for people with oily skin to either use a spray or gel-based sunscreen [9] .

On the other hand, oil-in-water sunscreens with cream base can leave your skin feeling excessively oily and heavy and may cause your skin to break out.

9. Not paying attention to hydration

Proper hydration is essential for maintaining the elasticity and plumpness of the skin and improving skin barrier function. [10] Adequate water intake ensures the skin stays healthy and looks fresh at all times. Not paying attention to hydration can prove to be terrible for people with oily skin type.

And to make up for the lack of moisture, your skin may start overproducing sebum which may cause excessive greasiness. To avoid that, it is highly recommended to drink plenty of water to help the skin stay well-hydrated and free of greasiness.

Tips To Deal With Oily Skin

• Cleanse your face twice a day to prevent the accumulation of dirt and sebum on the skin's surface.

• Follow a regular workout regime as it can help clear up the pores and reduce excess sebum production.

• Keep blotting sheets handy as they can minimize the greasiness in an instant and leave your skin looking fresh and clean.

• Use natural remedies like lemon juice and almond to get rid of shine and oiliness and promote skin's overall health.

View Article References [1] Endly, D. C., & Miller, R. A. (2017). Oily Skin: A review of Treatment Options. The Journal of clinical and aesthetic dermatology, 10(8), 49–55. [2] Rodan, K., Fields, K., & Falla, T. J. (2017). Efficacy of a twice-daily, 3-step, over-the-counter skincare regimen for the treatment of acne vulgaris. Clinical, cosmetic and investigational dermatology, 10, 3–9. [3] Mukhopadhyay P. (2011). Cleansers and their role in various dermatological disorders. Indian journal of dermatology, 56(1), 2–6. [4] Draelos, Z. D. (2006). The effect of a daily facial cleanser for normal to oily skin on the skin barrier of subjects with acne. Cutis, 78(1 Suppl), 34-40. [5] Goodman, G. (2009). Cleansing and moisturizing in acne patients. American journal of clinical dermatology, 10(1), 1-6. [6] Sutaria AH, Schlessinger J. Acne Vulgaris. [Updated 2018 Nov 14]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2019 Jan [7] Sethi, A., Kaur, T., Malhotra, S. K., & Gambhir, M. L. (2016). Moisturizers: The Slippery Road. Indian journal of dermatology, 61(3), 279–287. [8] Al Robaee A. A. (2010). Awareness to sun exposure and use of sunscreen by the general population. Bosnian journal of basic medical sciences, 10(4), 314–318. [9] Dale Wilson, B., Moon, S., & Armstrong, F. (2012). Comprehensive review of ultraviolet radiation and the current status on sunscreens. The Journal of clinical and aesthetic dermatology, 5(9), 18–23. [10] Popkin, B. M., D'Anci, K. E., & Rosenberg, I. H. (2010). Water, hydration, and health. Nutrition reviews, 68(8), 439–458