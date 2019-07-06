10 Best Skincare Tips For The Brides-to-be Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

It's time for the wedding season again! Wedding day is the most important day of her life for a bride. And understandably so. You want to look your best on your special day and hence the preparation for that starts way before the actual day.

Given that the main focus is on make-up that day, for the make-up to look amazing and last through the whole wedding ordeal, your skin needs to prepared and healthy. Many of the brides these days are opting for parlour treatments. While that is one way to do it, it might not be feasible for everyone, due to the costs involved or other reasons.

The good news is that these expensive parlour treatments aren't the only way to get that bridal glow. These are certain skincare tips that can help you achieve that flawless skin and the bridal glow.

These need to be done a few days prior to the wedding and you'll have gorgeous skin on your wedding day. These will help you get rid of dull skin, dark circles and various skin issues and prepare you for your D-day. Let's now have a look at these tips.

1. Get A Good Night's Sleep

Getting good sleep is the key to that glowing skin. With your wedding just a couple of months away, don't compromise on your sleep. Take at least 6-8 hours of sleep and your skin will be fresh and rejuvenated in the morning. Besides, a good night's sleep can help to reduce the dark circles and puffiness under your eyes.

2. Don't Forget To Moisturise

Keeping your skin moisturised is a must if you want that flawless skin. As soon as you step out of the shower in the morning, moisturise your still wet body. It prevents your skin from becoming dry. Also, remember to moisturise your whole body not just your face. Invest in a good moisturising lotion and make it an everyday practice.

3. Exfoliate Regularly

The importance of exfoliating the skin can't be stressed enough. It removes dead skin cells and impurities from the skin and revitalises your skin. However, you need to moisturise 1-2 times in a week, not more than that. There are certain natural home remedies to exfoliate your skin as well that you can give a try as well.

4. Keep Yourself Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day and keep a check on yourself to fulfill this commitment. This will take time to show its effect, so start this practice as early as you can. Drinking plenty of water flushes the toxins out of your system and nourishes your skin from within. Apart from drinking plenty of water, increase the fruit intake, especially fruits like watermelon that helps to keep your body hydrated.

5. Give Some Attention To Your Lips

While you're prepping for your important day, don't forget to take proper care of your lips. Your lips are the first to indicate dryness and if they're cracking a lot, you need to pay attention. Keep a lip balm handy and moisturise your lips multiple times a day.

6. Try Some Home-made Face Packs

This is the time you need to take extensive care of your skin. Facials are done in the parlour help you with that. You can either opt for a monthly facial or better try some home-made face packs. These are safe and effective and won't cost you a bunch. Made up of natural ingredients like honey, sugar, lemon etc., these home-made remedies are the best way to nourish your skin and give it that healthy glow.

7. Watch What You Eat

What you put inside your body has a huge impact on what is reflected outside. During the months leading up to the wedding, try to eat as healthy as possible. Avoid oily and junk food and include healthy green vegetables and fruits in your diet. A healthy diet plays an important role in giving you healthy and flawless skin.

8. Sweat It Out

Another thing that you need to make a routine is regular workouts. This will not only help to tone your body but your skin as well. Sweating it out will clean out your skin pores, remove dirt and impurities from your skin and leave you with glowing, flawless skin.

9. Start A Night Time Routine

A night time routine is necessary for all brides-to-be. A night time routine usually includes removing all your make-up before going to bed, deep cleaning your face and applying a night cream or some moisturiser. Once you start following a night time routine, you'll notice the change in your skin.

10. Go For A Manicure

A refreshing manicure can nourish your hands like no other. A bride needs soft and smooth hands and this is what a manicure will give you. A manicure usually involves a warm water soak, filing and cutting the nails, a relaxing massage and painting the nails. It not only improves the appearance of your hands but also relaxes you. So, if you want, get a manicure done once a month in the months leading up to your marriage.

