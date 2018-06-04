15 Oils To Grow Thick Eyebrows

Eyebrow: Tips to make it thick | पतली आइब्रो ऐसे बनाऐं घनी | DIY | Boldsky

Eyebrows give your eyes and face a definition. Thick and defined the eyebrows have become a trend these days. And if you're someone who follows all the fashion and make-up trends religiously, it can be a pain in your 'you know what'!

There are many products available in the market today to define and fill up your eyebrows. But these products can only help you to an extent. Unfortunately, not all of us have naturally thick eyebrows that just needs a little filling. Some of us have scanty eyebrows that can make us quite conscious and using the brow products can make them look fake.

Whether you have naturally scanty eyebrows or have destroyed them by plucking mercilessly, it is a blow to your confidence, right?

But fear not! Today, at Boldsky, we're sharing with you something that can help you grow those luscious eyebrows naturally. This something is nothing but essential oils. Essential oils are extracted from plants while keeping their quintessence intact. There are various essential oils like rosemary, lavender etc., which can help you get your perfect eyebrows. Other oils like olive oil, castor oil, almond oil etc., can also help you get thick eyebrows naturally.

Oils To Grow Thick Eyebrows

Read on to know how these oils can help!

1. Rosemary Essential Oil

Rosemary essential oil is enriched with antioxidants that help fight free radical damage and promote hair growth. It facilitates blood circulation that stimulates hair growth. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It nourishes the hair follicles and hence promotes healthy hair growth. [1]

Ingredients

2 drops of rosemary essential oil

1 vitamin E capsule

A spoolie

How to use

Prick the vitamin E capsule and squeeze out the oil in a bowl.

Add the 2 drops of rosemary essential oil into the bowl and give a nice mix.

Apply this mixture on your eyebrows using a spoolie.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Wipe it off with a wet cloth.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

2. Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender essential oil helps to promote hair growth. It has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antiseptic properties. It sinks into the skin and nourishes the hair strands. [2]

Ingredients

2 drops of lavender essential oil

½ tsp castor oil

A spoolie

How to use

Mix the lavender oil in castor oil.

Apply the mixture on your eyebrows using a spoolie.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Use it once a week for the desired result.

3. Fenugreek Essential Oil

Fenugreek essential oil is rich in antioxidants that help fight free radical damage. It has anti-inflammatory properties. It helps facilitate blood circulation and promote hair growth.

Ingredients

2 drops of fenugreek essential oil

1 tsp olive oil

A spoolie

How to use

Mix the fenugreek essential oil in olive oil thoroughly.

Apply the mixture on your eyebrows using a spoolie.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Wipe it off with a wet cloth soaked in lukewarm water.

4. Avocado Essential Oil

Avocado essential oil is rich in minerals, fatty acids and antioxidants. It is rich in vitamin A, D and E. [3] It seeps into your skin and nourishes the hair follicles and hence promote hair growth.

Ingredients

2 drops of avocado essential oil

1 tsp coconut oil

A spoolie

How to use

Mix coconut oil and avocado essential oil thoroughly in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your eyebrows using a spoolie.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

5. Jojoba Essential Oil

Jojoba oil moisturises the hair follicles. This prevents hair damage and promotes hair growth. It is rich in vitamin C, B and E and minerals that nourish the hair. [4]

Ingredients

2 drops of jojoba essential oil

½ tsp aloe vera gel

4 drops of onion juice

A spoolie

How to use

Mix the jojoba oil with aloe vera gel and onion juice in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your eyebrows using a spoolie.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Use this once a week for the desired result..

6. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has antibacterial, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. [5] It cleanses the skin and removes toxins. It opens up your pores to promote healthy hair growth. It also boosts blood circulation.

Ingredients

2-3 drops of tea tree oil

2 tbsp olive oil

A spoolie

How to use

Mix the tea tree oil with olive oil in a bowl.

Gently massage this mixture on your eyebrows before going to bed.

Leave it overnight.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water in the morning.

7. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil moisturises the roots of the hair. It also helps in preventing the protein loss from the hair. Lauric acid present in coconut oil helps in preventing hair damage. [6] It contains vitamin E and antioxidants that facilitate hair growth.

Ingredients

1 tsp coconut oil

A cotton ball

How to use

Soak the cotton ball in the coconut oil.

Gently apply the oil using the cotton ball on both the eyebrows.

Leave it overnight.

Rinse it off with a mild face wash in the morning.

8. Olive Oil

Olive oil helps in increasing the elasticity of the hair, which promotes healthy hair. It is rich in vitamin A and E, that nourish the hair and promote hair growth. It is also rich in antioxidants. [7]

Ingredient

A few drops of extra virgin olive oil

How to use

Take a few drops of olive oil on your fingertips.

Gently massage the olive oil into your eyebrows.

Leave it on for 2-3 hours.

Rinse it off with a face wash.

Use this once a day for the desired result.

9. Castor Oil

Castor oil moisturises your skin and promotes healthy hair growth. It is rich in fatty acid that help prevent inflammation. It nurtures the hair follicles, facilitates hair growth and prevents hair loss. [8]

Ingredient

A few drops of organic, cold-pressed castor oil

How to use

Take a few drops of castor oil on your fingertips.

Gently massage it into your eyebrows.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wipe it off with a make-up remover.

Wash your face with warm water afterwards.

Note: Pure castor oil may cause an allergic reaction. Please do a 24-hour patch test before using or refrain from using this oil.

10. Sesame Oil

Sesame oil nourishes your hair. It helps boost blood circulation and hence facilitates hair growth. It contains proteins, minerals and vitamin E and B complex, that nourish the hair and promote healthy hair. [9]

Ingredient

A few drops of sesame oil

How to use

Take a few drops of sesame oil on your fingertips.

Gently massage it on your eyebrows before going to bed.

Leave it overnight.

Wash it off with a mild face wash and cold water in the morning.

11. Almond Oil

Almond oil is rich in proteins, vitamin E, D, A, B complex and omega-9 fatty acids, that help strengthen your hair. It strengthens the hair follicles and prevents hair damage. It repairs and conditions your hair.

Ingredient

A few drops of almond oil

How to use

Take a few drops of almond oil on your fingertips.

Gently massage it on your eyebrows in circular motions before going to bed.

Leave it overnight.

Wash it off in the morning.

Note: Make sure to use only sweet almond oil.

12. Flaxseed Oil

It is rich in vitamin E, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids [10] , that help in healthy hair growth. It has anti-inflammatory properties and promotes hair growth.

Ingredients

1 tsp flaxseed oil

A spoolie

How to use

Dunk the spoolie in the flaxseed oil.

Apply the oil on the eyebrows using the spoolie before going to bed.

Leave it overnight.

Wash it off in the morning with face wash and warm water.

13. Cedarwood Essential Oil

Cedarwood essential oil improves the blood circulation, hence strengthens the hair. It also nourishes and strengthens the hair follicles and promotes hair growth.

Ingredients

2 drops of essential oil of choice

2 tbsp olive oil

How to use

Mix cedarwood oil with olive oil.

Take the mixture on your fingertips.

Gently massage the mixture on your eyebrows.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Wash it off with water.

14. Vitamin E Oil

Vitamin E is rich in tocotrienol, an antioxidant that promotes hair growth. [11] It also improves the blood circulation and nourishes the hair follicles that leads to hair growth.

Ingredient

1 vitamin E capsule

How to use

Prick the vitamin E capsule and squeeze the oil in a bowl.

Take the oil on your fingertips.

Gently massage the oil on your eyebrows for a few minutes before going to bed.

Leave it overnight.

Wash it off in the morning.

15. Thyme Oil

Thyme oil helps to boost the blood circulation and nourishes the hair follicles and hence promotes hair growth.

Ingredients

2 drops of thyme oil

5 drops of lavender oil

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

How to use

Mix the thyme oil and lavender oil in the olive oil.

Gently massage the mixture on your eyebrows using your fingertips.

Rinse it off after 10-15 minutes.