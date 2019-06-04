10 Natural Remedies For Various Skin Issues Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Skin issues are common among all of us. From acne to pigmentation, we face a myriad of skin issues and the hunt to look for remedies to treat these issues seems never-ending.

However, the best way to deal with these issues is the natural way. Nature has provided us with such amazing ingredients that we don't need to look for anything else. And the best part about these remedies is that they are 100% safe to use.

Owing to its many benefits, many people are turning towards natural remedies to combat various skin issues. So why should you miss the goodness of these natural skin care remedies? Made up of ingredients that are easily available and pocket-friendly, these remedies are easy to whip up and can be done at the comfort of your home. What more do you need?

With that in mind, today at Boldsky, we're here with ten amazing home remedies that you must try. Check these out!

1. Aloe Vera & Lemon Juice For Acne

Known for its healing and moisturising effect [1] , aloe vera contains salicylic acid that is proven to be effective in treating acne. [2] Lemon juice possesses antibacterial properties that keep the acne-causing bacteria at bay. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

¼ tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply an even layer of this mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

2. Papaya & Honey For Suntan

The natural enzyme, papain, found in papaya has skin exfoliating and healing properties that rejuvenate the skin to treat suntan. [4] Honey locks the moisture in the skin to make it smooth. Besides, it helps to soothe and heal the skin. [5]

Ingredients

4-5 chunks of ripe papaya

1 tsp honey

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the papaya into pulp.

To this, add honey and mix both the ingredients together well to make a smooth paste.

Apply this paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 25-30 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off later.

3. Raw Honey For Blemishes

The natural emollient honey keeps the skin moisturised. Moreover, the antioxidant properties of honey protect the skin from free radical damage and rejuvenate the skin cells to heal the skin from within and thus help to reduce blemishes. [6]

Ingredient

1 tbsp raw honey

Method of use

Apply the raw honey on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

4. Cucumber For Sunburns

A cooling and soothing agent for the skin, cucumber is a great ingredient to treat sunburns and the pain associated with it. [7]

Ingredient

½ cucumber

Method of use

Keep the cucumber in the refrigerator for a couple of hours.

Peel the cucumber and grind it to obtain the juice.

Apply the juice to the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

5. Multani Mitti & Curd For Oily Skin

Multani mitti absorbs the dirt, impurities and excess oil from the skin to get rid of oily skin. Curd contains lactic acid that is an excellent exfoliant to remove the dead skin cell and improves the appearance of the skin. [8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp multani mitti (fuller's earth)

1 tbsp curd

Method of use

In a bowl, add the multani mitti.

Add curd to this and mix both the ingredients together well to get a smooth and velvety paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off later.

6. Banana & Coconut Oil For Dry Skin

Coconut oil blended together with the goodness of banana, helps to keep the skin moisturised and thus combats dry skin. [9]

Ingredients

½ ripe banana

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the banana into pulp.

Add coconut oil to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for the best result.

7. Egg White, Milk Cream & Lemon For Ageing Skin

Egg white has proteins and enzymes that protect the skin from damage, make it smooth and prevent the signs of skin ageing such as wrinkles. [10] Milk cream contains lactic acid that exfoliates the skin and refreshes it. Lemon juice has astringent properties that help to tighten the skin pores and thus makes the skin firm.

Ingredients

1 egg white

½ tsp milk cream

1 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Separate the egg white in a bowl.

Add milk cream and lemon juice to this and mix all the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the best result.

8. Tomato & Lemon For Dark Circles

Known for its skin bleaching properties, tomato contains lycopene, an antioxidant, that rejuvenates the skin and protects it from UV damage. [11] Vitamin C present in lemon juice help to lighten and brighten the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp tomato juice

1 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the concoction on your under eye area.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day to get the best result.

9. Sugar, Coconut Oil & Lemon To Tone Your Skin

Sugar is a great skin exfoliant that removes the dead skin cells and impurities from the skin to give an even tone to your skin. Coconut oil conditions your skin, while lemon juice is one the best natural skin lightening ingredients.

Ingredients

1 tsp coconut oil

1 tbsp granulated sugar

½ tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Take the sugar in a bowl.

Add coconut oil and lemon juice to this and mix well.

Take a generous amount of this mixture on your fingers.

Gently scrub your face using this mixture for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Pat your face dry.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

10. Orange Peel Powder, Honey & Lemon For Pigmentation

Orange peel powder helps to reduce the melanin formation in the skin and thus prevent skin pigmentation. [12] Honey makes the skin soft and supple. Lemon juice has vitamin C that helps to reduce skin pigmentation. [13]

Ingredients

1 tbsp orange peel powder

1 tsp honey

1 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Take the orange peel powder in a bowl.

Add honey and lemon juice to this and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 25-30 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the best result.

