The Best Morning Skincare Routine In 10 Simple Steps

Maintaining beautiful and healthy skin requires a lot of work. And having a skincare routine makes it a tad bit easy. With today's fast-paced life, we understand that it is difficult to take time out to follow a skin care routine, especially in the morning. But, you need to keep in mind a nourished skin is one that is taken properly care of.

Morning skincare routine is an essential part of your skincare. It not only removes the build-up on your face from the night before, but it also helps to prepare your skin for the day that is to follow.

Throughout the day your skin faces a lot and hence it makes sense to prepare your skin for it. So, if you also want to protect and prepare your skin for the day ahead, here is the best skincare routine that you need to follow in a few simple steps.

It will cleanse your skin, refresh your skin and keep skin issues like acne, pimples, blackheads etc. at bay. So, what are you waiting for? Read on and get a boost of nourishment for your skin.

1. Wash Your Face

To start off with your skincare routine, splash some water on your face a few times. This will help to wake you up and your skin as well. Throughout the night dirt and oil build up in your skin. Washing your face first thing in the morning helps to get rid of it.

2. Cleanse Your Face

While washing the face is a necessary step, it doesn't remove all the dirt and build-up from your skin. So, to further deep cleanse your face, use a mild cleanser. This will help to properly remove the dirt accumulated in your skin and give your skin a fresh start in the morning. Your skin will feel refreshed and smooth after this step.

Also, try to refrain from using soap on your face. Instead, use a mild cleanser or face wash to cleanse your face. This will be gentle on your skin and get the work done as well.

3. Exfoliate

Exfoliating your skin is a very important step that you must do even if you don't follow any skincare routine. You must exfoliate your skin at least once a week. Exfoliating the skin removes the dead skin cells, dirt and impurities from your skin and thus rejuvenates your skin.

So, exfoliation should be your next step after you cleanse your face. Moreover, it also helps to unclog the skin pores and prevents many skin issues. However, you must be gentle with your skin. Don't scrub your skin too vigorously.

4. Tone Your Skin

Next comes toning the skin. Toning is a step not many people follow. This is because we are, for the most part, unaware of how important it is. Toning the skin helps to maintain the pH balance of the skin as well as nourish it. After you exfoliate the skin, it tends to become dry and dehydrated. Toning your skin helps to rectify that.

Not only that, it helps to clean the traces of oil from your skin as well as to close your skin pores. This is especially useful for people with oily skin and acne prone skin as well.

5. Apply Serum

Serum for face? This must be your first thought. Well, not many people know what face serums are and so not many of us use it. But a serum is a power-packed ingredient that is used to tackle specific skin issues.

Face serums are a skincare product made up of a high concentration of active and powerful ingredients that help to nourish the skin and combat skin issues. So, you can use serum to tackle skin issues like wrinkles, dark spots, dehydration etc. But remember that you need to apply the serum after cleansing your face and before moisturising your face.

6. Moisturise

Now is the time to moisturise your face. All the steps we performed above might make your skin a little dry. And it is very important to keep your skin moisturised. So, you must a moisturise your skin to make is soft, smooth and ready for the day ahead. But make sure that you use a light moisturiser to keep you nourished and hydrated all day long.

7. Sunscreen

Sunscreen is a vital part of your skincare routine. The harmful sunrays can cause a lot of damage to your skin and can lead to premature ageing of your skin. Hence, it is mandatory to protect your skin from the sun.

And hence you should never step out of your house without applying sunscreen. The higher the SPF of the sunscreen, the more is the protection. So, apply a nice coat of sunscreen on your skin.

8. De-Puff Your Eyes

Your under eye area is a very delicate area and it is important to provide proper nourishment to it. Many of you must see puffiness under your eyes in the morning. To tackle that puffiness, you can apply an eye cream under your eyes and gently massage it into your skin. This will protect your under eye area and keep it hydrated all day long.

9. Hydrate

Those who understand skincare understand that skincare isn't only about what you do on the outside, but also about what you put inside your body. And the best thing you can do to keep your skin fresh, dewy and rejuvenated is to keep it hydrated.

So, drink plenty of water in the morning and throughout the day as well. This also helps to flush the toxins out of your system and give you clear and healthy skin.

10. Eating Healthy

Keeping in line with what you put inside your body, it is important to have a healthy breakfast to obtain healthy skin. Breakfast is the most important meal of our day and it is advised that you do not skip it.

So, eat healthy in the morning and it will keep you and your skin up and running throughout the day.