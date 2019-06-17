10 Home-made Body Washes For Soft And Supple Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Body wash is gaining popularity equally among men and women these days. It not only seems like an amazingly easy way to cleanse your body but a luxurious one too.

But unfortunately, the chemicals present in them are likely to cause harm to your skin in the long run. Also, they are a tad bit on the pricier side. So should you refrain yourself from the experience of a body wash? Absolutely not!

Home remedies, today, have a solution to every problem, including this one. You can easily whip up some an amazing body wash in the comfort of your home using a few ingredients that are easily available. These body washes will not only nourish your skin but also make it soft, smooth and supple. Besides, they exfoliate the dead skin cells and impurities from your skin to give you refreshed and rejuvenated skin.

So what are you waiting for? Here are some DIY body wash recipes for you that will enhance your bathing experience and improve your skin appearance. Check these out!

1. Honey, Brown Sugar And Olive Oil

The emollient properties of honey keep your skin moisturised, soft and supple.[1] Apart from removing dead skin cells, brown sugar improves skin elasticity to prevent signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines.[2] Olive oil has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that protect and soothe the skin to give you a healthy and nourished skin.[3]

Ingredients

3-4 tbsp honey

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Take the brown sugar in a bowl.

Add honey to this and give it a good stir.

Now add olive oil and mix all the ingredients together well.

Take a generous amount of this mixture on your fingers and gently massage it on your skin for about 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water and pat dry.

Use this remedy 1-2 times in a week for best result.

2. Sea Salt And Jojoba Oil

Sea salt exfoliates and soothes your skin and helps to keep it moisturised and soft.[4] Jojoba oil is an excellent remedy to soothe the skin and ward off skin infections and signs of ageing.[5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp sea salt

4-5 drops of jojoba oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Gently massage this mixture on your dampened skin for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy twice a month for the best result.

3. Coffee Grounds, Honey And Almond Oil

Coffee grounds exfoliate the skin gently to leave you with soft and smooth skin. Almond oil is highly hydrating for the skin and helps to improve skin appearance.[6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coffee grounds

2 tbsp honey

1 tsp almond oil

Method of use

In a bowl, add the coffee grounds.

Add honey and almond oil to this and mix all the ingredients together well.

Gently scrub your skin using this mixture for 5-10 minutes.

Wash it off using lukewarm water and pat dry.

Finish it off with some moisturiser.

Use this remedy once a week for the best result.

4. Peppermint And Tea Tree Oil

Peppermint has a soothing and cooling effect on the skin while tea tree oil has strong antibacterial properties that help to maintain healthy and smooth skin.[7] Ingredients

A handful of peppermint leaves

3-4 drops of tea tree oil

Method of use

Crush the peppermint leaves and make a paste.

Add tea tree oil to this and mix it well.

Gently scrub your skin using this mixture for a few minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy once a week for the best result.

5. Coconut Water And Olive Oil

Rich in vitamin C, coconut water rejuvenates the skin and gives you soft, smooth and supple skin with continued application.

Ingredients

3 tbsp fresh coconut water

2 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply this mixture on your skin and use it to wash your skin.

Wash it off using normal water.

Use this remedy 2 times a week for the best result.

6. Aloe Vera, Liquid Castile Soap And Almond Oil

Aloe vera gel gives you hydrated, healed and supple skin.[8] Castile soap is an amazing ingredient to deep clean your skin without making it excessively dry.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp liquid castile soap

3-4 drops of almond oil

Method of use

Take the aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Add castile soap and almond oil to this. Mix well.

Use this mixture to wash your body as you would use a body wash.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy once a week for the best result.

7. Orange Juice And Honey

Aside from making your skin smooth, this combination also helps to lighten and brighten your skin and adds a natural glow to your skin.

Ingredients

3 tbsp orange juice

2 tbsp raw honey

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together well.

Use this mixture to wash your body.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy on a monthly basis for the best result.

8. Oatmeal And Honey

Oatmeal is a great way to naturally exfoliate your skin. Mixed together, these ingredients make up for a nourishing and rejuvenating treat for your skin.[9]

Ingredients

3 tbsp cooked oatmeal

2 tbsp honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Gently massage your skin using this mixture for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Use this remedy on a weekly basis for the best result.

9. Honey, Cocoa Powder And Rose Water

Cocoa powder has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that protect and soothe the skin and improve skin health.[10] Rose water has astringent properties that tighten skin pores to give you firm skin. This a great combination if you want to achieve soft and smooth skin.

Ingredients

3 tbsp honey

3 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp rose water

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Gently massage your skin using this mixture for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water.

Use this remedy on a weekly basis for the best result.

10. Sugar And Honey

A great skin exfoliator, sugar removes the dead skin cells and impurities from your skin and gives you soft and supple skin.

Ingredients

2-3 tsp granulated sugar

3 tbsp honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Gently massage your skin using this mixture for 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for another 15 minutes.

Use a mild soap or shower gel with lukewarm water to rinse it off.

Use this remedy once a week for the desired result.

