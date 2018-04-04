Worried Of Whiteheads On Your Face? Here Are Some Natural Remedies To Treat Them

Who wouldn't love to have a spot-free and flawless skin? But we face an umpteen number of skin-related issues every day. One such issue is the appearance of whiteheads. They are similar to blackheads but appear as small white or yellow bumps, as they form under the surface of closed pores.

Blackheads are dark in colour due to being exposed to oxygen. They mostly appear on the nose, cheeks, temples and forehead.

The problem of whiteheads can easily deteriorate one's self-esteem and confidence. They can pop up anywhere and at anytime, and ruin your look. It is caused due to clogged pores when the skin is unable to remove the dead skin cells.

Some factors for this can be due to exposure to the sun, usage of heavy makeup, lack of enough exfoliation, excessive production of oil (sebum), hormonal changes during puberty, pregnancy, and menstruation, birth control pills, high levels of humidity in the environment, long-term use of steroidal creams, etc.

Here are some natural home remedies to get rid of whiteheads easily.

Apple Cider Vinegar

The astringent properties in apple cider vinegar help in removing the excess oil from the skin. It also helps reduce inflammation and has antibacterial and anti-microbial properties.

Mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in one cup of water. Apply this solution on your face using a cotton ball. Leave it on for about 10 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

Honey

The antibacterial properties of honey will help in removing whiteheads effectively. Honey is also very soothing and moisturizing to the skin.

Just warm the honey lightly and apply it on the affected areas of your face. Let it sit for 20 minutes and then wash it off with water. You can repeat this on alternate days, until the whiteheads go away completely.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice helps in exfoliating the skin and thus removes the dead skin cells. Also, the astringent properties in lemon juice help in removing the excess oil from the skin.

Squeeze out the juice from one lemon. Dip a cotton ball in it and apply it on your face, covering the areas where you have whiteheads. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Finally, wash your face in lukewarm water.

Toothpaste

Toothpaste helps in drying up the whiteheads in a few hours. But be careful that you choose only white toothpaste to remove whiteheads.

Cover the whitehead with a little amount of toothpaste and leave it on for half an hour. After this, wash your face properly to get rid of all the unwanted remains. You can try this once or twice every day to get rid of blackheads quickly.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has excellent cleansing properties which help in removing blackheads. Also, regular usage of aloe vera helps in moisturizing your skin, thus keeping it hydrated all the time.

Squeeze out a tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf. Mash this well. Add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to this and blend thoroughly. Massage the affected skin with this gently for 3-4 minutes.

Leave it on for 10 minutes and then wash your face with water. Do this minimum thrice a week for better results.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil acts as a cleanser and moisturizer at the same time. Moreover, applying coconut oil can help in removing whiteheads easily.

Take 1-2 drops of the oil on a clean finger and massage the affected skin with it. Leave it on for a few hours. You can do this every day before going to bed.

Rose Water

Rose water helps in opening up the clogged pores. It balances the skin's pH and also promotes healthy blood circulation.

Just mix 1 tablespoon of rose water and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice together. Apply on the affected skin with some cotton and leave it on for 10-12 minutes. Rinse your face with this water. You can repeat this every alternate day for better and faster results.

Oatmeal Scrub

This simple oatmeal scrub can help in removing whiteheads at a faster rate. All you will need for this scrub is 2 tablespoons of oatmeal powder and rose water.

Make a paste using the rose water and oatmeal powder to get a medium consistency. Apply it on the whiteheads and wash it off after 20 minutes. You can apply this mask thrice a week for better results.

Sugar Scrub

Sugar scrub will help exfoliate your skin to remove the excess oil and debris trapped in the pores without causing dryness.

Mix together one tablespoon each of sugar and honey. You can also add a few drops of lemon juice.

Apply it on your face and gently massage in circular motions. Leave it on for a few minutes. Wipe it off using a wet washcloth and then wash your face. Do this once or twice in a week on a regular basis.

Steam

The warmth from the steam opens up the skin pores and cleanses them. Steaming also helps in increasing the circulation of blood flow.

Place the towel over your head and let the steam from the hot water come into contact with your face.

Stay in this position for 5-8 minutes. Once done, pat your skin dry. Repeat this once a week ideally. People with oily skin can repeat this twice a week.