Dermaplaning Your Face? Here's All You Need To Know

Ever heard of dermaplaning? It's a not-so-common super-effective treatment used for skin exfoliation. Now that's something interesting, right?

What Is Dermaplaning?

You might be wondering what is this skin treatment and why does it hold so much importance. Well, dermaplaning is a procedure that involves using a sterile surgical scalpel to gently shave the surface of the skin. Why, you may ask? When you shave the surface of your skin, it results in the removal of dead skin cells and facial hair.

Speaking of the scalpel used to perform this procedure, it is a sterilised surgical scalpel and it is held at an angle of 45 degrees while using it along the surface of your skin. Having said that, one thing to remember here is that this scalpel is only used to shave the skin on your face. It is not supposed to be used on eyebrows. It is a standalone procedure and has a number of benefits attached to it.

There's one thing that you need to remember in particular about dermaplaning is that you should never try it at home. It is a medical procedure that needs to be performed by a skilled specialist.

Benefits Of Dermaplaning

Dermaplaning offers a number of benefits with the most essential ones listed below:

It gives you smooth skin.

It helps to remove facial hair.

It also removes dirt and dead skin cells from your skin and rejuvenates your skin instantly.

It reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

It also reduces the appearance of acne scars.

It works for all skin types.

How Is Dermaplaning Done & How Often?

How is dermaplaning done exactly? We will explain. However, as mentioned earlier, do not try it at home. Listed below are the steps on how dermplaning is done professionally:

It begins with the specialist prepping your face and cleansing it with a pH balanced cleanser.

The specialist then uses a sterile cotton swab to apply povidone iodine on your face. Yellowish brown in colour, povidone iodine is a solution that is used to prevent skin infection.

He then uses a sterile surgical scalpel to gently shave the surface of your skin. The specialist will start with the lower portion of your face - typically the chin area.

He will go with short strokes and most likely concentrate on one part at a time.

Once done, the specialist will use a damp cloth to dab your entire face, thus removing excess oil and dead skin cells.

Lastly, the specialist will apply a moisturiser to your face and leave it on.

It is recommended that you do not apply any kind of make-up on your face after dermaplaning for at least 24 hours. Also, using a harsh face wash is also not recommended.

Moving on to the how often part - dermaplaning is typically done every three to four weeks. People who often deal with acne problems or oily skin should get dermaplaning treatment done. It is always safe to have the excess oil removed from your skin as it invites trouble and may lead to acne breakouts.

Does Hair Grow Back After Dermaplaning?

Most people are under the impression that shaving too often might result in hair growing back faster and thicker. Well, guess what? It's a myth!

Dermaplaning does not facilitate faster hair growth. Instead, it helps to cut down on dead skin cells and makes your skin softer than before.

Since you know what dermaplaning is, how is it done, and what are its benefits, would you want to give it a try?